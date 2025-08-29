CMA Seeks Views on Markets Regime Guidance

The CMA has set out proposals to modernise how it runs market investigations.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched a consultation on draft Markets Regime Guidance, which sets out how the authority will carry out its markets work. You can find the revised draft guidance here.

This consultation follows an earlier consultation in 2024 and reflects updates introduced by the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA), wider legislative changes, and developments in CMA practice. The new draft also consolidates several existing documents into a single piece of guidance.

What is changing?

At the centre of the proposals is the CMA’s new ‘4Ps’ framework - pace, predictability, proportionality and process. The authority has set out a series of adjustments it believes will make its markets regime clearer and more efficient.

Among the proposed changes are the introduction of Project Roadmaps, which would outline key stages, timelines, and engagement points at the outset of each market study or investigation. The CMA also intends to make greater use of sector expertise to support its analysis, and to hold more regular ‘state of play’ meetings and early updates to give businesses greater visibility on how investigations are progressing.

The consultation also outlines plans for more structured engagement with affected parties, including launch webinars and teach-in sessions, and a revised approach to interim reports. At the same time, the CMA is considering ways to streamline its processes by tailoring project timings, limiting the publication of certain working papers, and introducing measures to shorten overall investigation timescales.

There are also proposed updates to the CMA’s approach to remedies. These include greater use of undertakings in lieu of market investigations, sunset clauses for orders, clearer processes for monitoring compliance, and guidance on how remedies can be reviewed or withdrawn. The guidance also reflects new powers granted under the DMCCA, such as the ability to run remedy trials, amend or revoke outdated remedies, and accept undertakings earlier in the process.

Finally, the CMA proposes to consolidate six existing guidance documents into this new regime guidance, aiming to create a single source of information for businesses and stakeholders.

Consultation questions

The CMA is inviting views on:

Whether the proposed changes are clear and useful.

Areas of the draft that may need further clarification.

The proposal to update and consolidate the guidance.

How to respond

The consultation closes at 5pm on 1 October 2025. To respond directly to the CMA, responses should be sent to markets.guidance2025@cma.gov.uk. If submitting sensitive information to the CMA, a non-confidential version should also be provided for publication.

techUK may also submit a response on behalf of its members. Please get in contact with Samiah.Anderson@techuk.org if you would like techUK to submit a response.

Why this matters for members

The markets regime determines how the CMA investigates competition issues and develops remedies. These proposed changes could affect how businesses are involved in market studies and investigations, the timelines they face, and how remedies are designed and reviewed. techUK encourages members to review the draft guidance and consider responding directly to the CMA, and/or to share views with us to inform our collective engagement.

techUK’s Digital Regulation Team will continue to work with our members and with the CMA to ensure that the UK has a competition regime that keeps the UK globally competitive and an attractive place for investment at the forefront of the global digital economy.