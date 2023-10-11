Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
CMA seeks views on Vodafone’s merger with rival network Three
Early views are being sought by the CMA on the proposed UK merger between Three and Vodafone.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is today providing an early opportunity for interested third parties to comment on the impact that the merger could have on competition in the UK, in advance of launching a formal investigation once it has received the information it needs from the merging companies.
Vodafone UK (which is owned by Vodafone Group Plc) and Three UK (which is owned by CK Hutchison Holdings Limited) are major providers of mobile telecommunication services in the UK.
Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said:
Millions of consumers and businesses in the UK rely on Vodafone’s and Three’s mobile networks to stay connected.
We will be carefully considering how this deal may affect competition in the UK, which could affect the options and prices available to customers. We will also assess how it may affect incentives to invest in the quality of UK mobile networks.
This is an opportunity for those with an interest in this merger to let us know their views before we launch a full investigation.
The CMA’s remit, by law, is to assess the potential impact of a merger on competition. It cannot consider other potential effects that a merger might have, for example, on employment or access to personal data. Any national security concerns would be a matter for the UK government, which may choose to intervene under the National Security and Investment Act if it finds concerns.
The CMA is now inviting views on the impact of the deal on competition to assist with its evidence gathering ahead of launching a formal investigation. Further opportunities to submit views will be provided once the CMA begins its formal Phase 1 investigation.
More information on the CMA’s investigation can be found on the Vodafone / Three case page.
Notes To Editors
- The 4 mobile network operators in the UK are Vodafone UK, Three UK, BT’s EE and Virgin Media O2.
- While it is for the CMA to investigate and decide whether this merger can proceed, it will consult Ofcom as the sectoral regulator which oversees mobile communications.
- This invitation to comment (ITC) is being launched before the CMA starts its Phase 1 merger investigation. The CMA needs to gather certain information from Vodafone and Three before it can start a formal Phase 1 investigation, including information about their UK activities, data and internal documents. This period of information gathering is known as pre-notification and can take a number of months. Once underway, a Phase 1 merger investigation must be completed within 40 working days. If the CMA finds the merger could lead to a substantial lessening of competition, then it can refer it for a more in-depth Phase 2 merger investigation. Phase 2 investigations last 24 weeks and are led by an independent panel of experts.
- For media enquiries, contact the CMA press office on 020 3738 6460 or press@cma.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cma-seeks-views-on-vodafones-merger-with-rival-network-three
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
CMA launches market investigation into cloud services06/10/2023 12:20:00
Following Ofcom’s referral, the CMA is launching a market investigation into the supply of public cloud infrastructure services in the UK.
Scampi merger could push up prices for UK pubs and restaurants04/10/2023 13:05:00
The CMA has found that Whitby Seafoods’ purchase of Kilhorne Bay Seafoods could result in higher prices and lower quality products.
Hitachi Rail to sell part of mainline signalling business allowing merger to proceed04/10/2023 11:20:00
Hitachi Rail’s offer to sell part of its mainline signalling business addresses the CMA’s competition concerns regarding the merger between two leading signalling suppliers.
CMA clears NHS healthcare tech deal02/10/2023 10:25:00
The CMA has cleared the £1.2bn deal between specialist healthcare tech and software companies providing services to the NHS.
CMA clears NHS healthcare tech deal29/09/2023 12:05:00
The CMA has cleared the £1.2bn deal between specialist healthcare tech and software companies providing services to the NHS.
Home appliances merger could reduce choice for consumers28/09/2023 11:15:00
The CMA has found that Arçelik’s anticipated purchase of Whirlpool’s major appliances business in Europe could reduce choice in the supply of washing machines, tumble dryers, dishwashers and cooking appliances.
New Microsoft/Activision deal addresses previous CMA concerns in cloud gaming22/09/2023 16:05:00
The sale of Activision’s cloud gaming rights to Ubisoft substantially addresses previous concerns and opens the door to the deal being cleared, the CMA said today.
Competition authorities in the 21st century: Adapting to a new economic landscape22/09/2023 13:10:00
A keynote speech yesterday delivered by Marcus Bokkerink, Chair of the Competition and Markets Authority, to the Fordham Competition Law Institute Conference.