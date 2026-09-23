Competition & Markets Authority
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CMA strengthens proposals allowing people choice over their search service
Proposals to help people choose their search provider on Google Android phones and Google Chrome have been updated.
- CMA is consulting on strengthened proposals to ensure people can choose the search service they want
- This includes allowing people to choose AI assistants as their search service
- Proposals include requirements for search providers to attribute content clearly and accurately
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has today published strengthened proposals designed to give millions of Google Android and Google Chrome customers in the UK greater choice and more control over the search services they use.
The updated proposals reflect rapid developments in how people across the UK are searching for information online, including the growing use of new services like ChatGPT and Perplexity. The CMA has also listened to feedback from publishers, search providers and consumer groups.
Under the proposals Google would be required to:
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Give Android and Chrome customers a choice of search services when they use their Android phone or open Chrome for the first time, followed by a prompt every year to choose the default provider they want to use
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Allow AI assistants to be included where they meet the relevant criteria, including technical and security requirements
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Make sure any search providers that feature on choice screens fairly attribute publisher content when used – meaning people can easily access source content and know where their search results have come from
Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, said:
The way people search for information online is changing, with new services creating fresh opportunities for innovation and competition.
We’ve listened carefully to feedback and are responding quickly to the rise of AI assistants, which people are increasingly using as their search service, but aren’t included on Google’s choice screens.
This is about future-proofing the options available to people in the UK so they can choose the search service they want as these come to market.
The CMA is inviting views on its updated proposals by 9 October before reaching a final decision on this conduct requirement which it expects to make by the end of the year. More information can be found on the CMA’s Google search and search advertising services designation page.
Since the digital markets competition regime came into force 20 months ago, the CMA has made 3 strategic market status designations in search and mobile platforms and implemented targeted, impactful interventions that are already opening up opportunities for UK consumers and businesses.
Notes to editors
- The CMA designated Google with strategic market status in general search and search advertising services in October 2025.
- In early 2026, the CMA set out a package of conduct requirements for consultation, which included user choice, data portability, fair ranking and a world first requirement giving publishers the control to opt out of AI features in Google’s search results. The CMA imposed publisher controlson 3 June and then fair ranking and data portability requirements on 17 June and is consulting on strengthened user choice measures from today.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cma-strengthens-proposals-allowing-people-choice-over-their-search-service
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