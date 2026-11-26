The CMA has today published interim findings in its market study into the UK’s £8 billion private dentistry market.

Around 60% of patients across the UK now pay for at least some private dental care, including many on low incomes.

Patients face affordability pressures, substantial local price differences and commercial practices that may not be in their best interests.

CMA proposes wide-ranging package of measures to improve outcomes in this essential sector.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published its interim findings into the private dentistry market. The CMA’s study is a unique look into the economics of private dentistry, including how it interacts with NHS provision. The study draws on information acquired through statutory powers including internal financial information and business strategies.

Dentistry plays a critical role in people’s health and wellbeing, with around 60% of patients now paying privately for at least some dental care. More than a third of patients surveyed by the General Dental Council say they pay for private dental services because of a lack of NHS options. But private treatment can be difficult to afford, particularly for people on low incomes or in vulnerable circumstances. Those unable to access NHS care or afford private treatment may delay care or go without treatment altogether. This growing reliance on private provision makes the effective functioning of this market even more important.

Private provision of an essential service can work well where effective competition rewards providers for offering better prices, quality, service and choice. Our emerging findings show that the private dental services market is not consistently working well for patients. The problems we see are systemic: patients are unable to make well-informed choices; workforce capacity is constrained, particularly in certain regions; commercial business practices, targets and incentives may not operate in patients’ best interests and the regulatory landscape risks being both burdensome and to some extent ineffective.

The CMA is proposing a package of measures which would make it easier for patients to switch between dental practices and compare treatments, increase the availability and capacity of the dental workforce and improve regulation.

These reforms are necessary, but not sufficient. Patients cannot be expected to transform this essential market simply by voting with their feet. The CMA is proposing that governments should also play a more direct market-shaping role, using their position as major purchasers and commissioners of dentistry to influence incentives and outcomes for private as well as NHS patients.

Interim findings

Interim findings include:

Affordability challenges: The CMA’s evidence suggests that millions of people face financial barriers to private dental care, with cost leading some to delay or go without treatment altogether. Prices are also rising for some patients. At large dental groups, prices rose by an estimated 7% a year on average between 2023 and 2025, ahead of inflation and wage growth. This affordability pressure is particularly acute in certain regions. A composite white filling represents around 36% of mean weekly disposable income in the North East of England and 35% in Wales.

It is hard for patients to make informed choices: When using private dental services, it is difficult for patients to confidently shop around and get a good deal. Quality is difficult to assess while proximity and speed of care are significant influences on choice. Patients also face substantial information barriers with around one in six practices in the UK not publishing price lists online.

Substantial local price differences across the UK: Patients can also face significant variation in listed prices within the same local area. In Preston, prices advertised online for a composite filling ranged from £80 to £223 and in Caerphilly amalgam filling prices ranged from £72 to £159. Some variation is to be expected, but the CMA is concerned that people are paying more than they should because they are unable to effectively shop around.

Shortage of dentists: Difficulties in shopping around are made worse by the fact recruitment and retention are barriers to expanding or opening practices. The estimated vacancy rate for general dentists in England is around 8%, significantly higher than the 2% vacancy rate across the UK economy. The UK also has fewer dentists per head than most European countries. In 2025 there were only 1,600 dental school places for around 10,000 applicants, while around 5,000 overseas-qualified dentists were waiting to sit the UK’s registration exam.

Commercial incentives: Commercial incentives to increase revenue may conflict with patients’ interests in obtaining good value dental care. Dentists typically have a financial stake in treatment revenues, either as practice owners or through revenue-sharing arrangements. We have also seen evidence of targets to convert NHS patients to private care, sell more expensive treatments, and increase sales of dental payment plans. Together, these incentives and practices create a risk that patients are sold treatments that are not in their best interests.

Profitability: The market’s fragmented and complex structure means that our profitability analysis is ongoing and limits the conclusions we can draw at this stage. Our initial analysis shows substantial variation in indicative profit margins between dental practices, supporting our view that market outcomes could improve for some patients. It also suggests that practices primarily serving NHS patients do not necessarily earn lower margins, as we have found many examples of both lower and higher indicative margins at mainly NHS practices and at mainly private practices. Further profitability analysis is a priority, with updated findings to follow in our final report.

Gaps in regulation: Regulation focuses heavily on individual dental professionals rather than the businesses making commercial decisions, while patients can face complex complaints processes.

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, said:

Millions of people across the UK rely on private dentistry as an essential service, but the market isn’t working well for them. People can’t easily compare and switch between providers, dentists are in short supply, commercial incentives to grow revenues may not operate in the patients’ best interests and there are weaknesses in the regulatory framework. As a result, many people are struggling with affordability, and those on lower incomes and in certain parts of the UK are hardest hit. We’re proposing a wide-ranging package of measures to change the way the market operates and will work with governments across the UK to finalise these recommendations ahead of our final report in March.

Measures being considered

Our proposals aim to create the conditions in which dental professionals and businesses can thrive by meeting patients’ needs well, while widening access to affordable essential care. The issues we have found are systemic, rather than a judgement on individual dental professionals.

The CMA is developing recommendations that would:

Make it easier to compare and switch, through clearer treatment plans, better access to dental records and diagnostic information, and a new online source of information about NHS and private dentistry

Increase workforce capacity, including expanded domestic training, fuller use of dental therapists and hygienists, and fewer barriers for overseas-qualified professionals

Strengthen consumer protection and redress, with clearer accountability for decisions at practice or business level and better complaints and redress arrangements

Enable governments to more directly shape this market using their significant NHS buying power and strategic leverage to encourage more affordable private prices for essential dental care

The CMA will continue gathering evidence from patients, dental practitioners, all UK governments and other stakeholders before publishing its final report by March 2027. The consultation on these proposals provides an important opportunity to share views and help inform next steps.

More information is available on the Private dental services market study case page.

Notes to Editors

The CMA launched its market study into private dental services in March 2026. The study considers private dental services across the UK, while also examining publicly-funded dentistry where this affects incentives, competition and outcomes in the private market. The findings and potential measures are interim. The CMA is consulting on its emerging findings until 17 December 2026 and will continue gathering and analysing evidence before reaching its final conclusions by March 2027. The CMA commissioned consumer research as part of the study, which can be found on the case page. Research commissioned by the General Dental Council in 2024 is also referenced in the CMA’s work and can be found here: General Dental Council – Views and experiences of dentistry CMA analysis of private prices is of common treatments of large dental groups that account for approximately 15% of dental practices in the UK.

For media enquiries, contact the CMA press office.

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