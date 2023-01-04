CMA: Subsidy Advice Unit opens for business

The Subsidy Advice Unit is ready to give advice to public authorities wishing to use subsidies to deliver important public objectives.

The Subsidy Advice Unit (SAU) is a new function of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) created by the Subsidy Control Act 2022. It forms part of the new regime for governing the provision of subsidies within the UK following its exit from the EU.

Subsidies are financial assistance – such as grants, loans or tax credits – that authorities can offer to companies to support policies that are in the public interest, to address a market failure or equity concern. For example, this could include car manufacturers being offered a subsidy to help lower the price of electric vehicles to support environmental targets.

The SAU will:

evaluate authorities’ assessments of the highest-value subsidies and subsidy schemes put forward for review by public authorities in national, devolved and local government. These are generally over £5m in value, or schemes that allow subsidies of this value to be awarded. The SAU will then provide independent and non-binding advice regarding such assessments

monitor and review the operation of the UK subsidy control regime

The SAU will not:

carry out subsidy reviews on its own initiative – assessments must first be put forward by the public authority awarding the subsidy or creating the scheme. The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy may also refer a subsidy to the SAU

decide whether subsidies should be awarded – this is a matter for public authorities

Rachel Merelie, Senior Director of the Subsidy Advice Unit, said:

We’re here to provide public authorities with expert advice to help inform their subsidy assessments and decisions – a role that will assist authorities in supporting important public objectives, such as becoming a low carbon economy, through subsidies. From today, the CMA’s Subsidy Advice Unit is ready to take on referrals from public authorities and we look forward to playing our part in ensuring that UK consumers and businesses benefit from a leading subsidy control regime.

The CMA published guidance in November setting out the role of the SAU. It explains the SAU’s proposed approach to matters including the referral process, transparency, confidentiality, reporting and monitoring. It also provides information about the SAU’s online Public Authority Portal, which public authorities should use to submit referrals to the SAU once the new regime comes into effect.

