CMA to host 2025 International Competition Network Conference

The CMA will host the 24th annual ICN conference in Edinburgh, gathering members from around the globe to discuss competition matters.

This marks the first time the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will host the International Competition Network (ICN) conference, taking the baton from Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) as the host for 2024.

The ICN consists of 141 competition authorities from 129 member countries – including the UK which was a founding member in 2001. It advocates for the adoption of superior standards and procedures and aims to facilitate effective international cooperation in competition policy worldwide.

The annual conference is an opportunity to promote global cooperation by bringing together competition authorities and experts to share their views and experiences, and explore common challenges.

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, said:

We are delighted to be the host for 2025 and play our part in further strengthening relationships between ICN members. This is a great opportunity to build on our collective efforts to enforce competition law effectively, to protect businesses, consumers, and economies worldwide. The CMA has benefited hugely from participating in ICN conferences around the globe, so we’re excited to take the baton and welcome other members to Edinburgh, the culture-rich capital of Scotland, next year.

The CMA has been officially named as the 2025 host at last weeks ICN conference in Brazil.

The next conference will take place at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre from 7 to 9 May 2025.