Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
CMA to host 2025 International Competition Network Conference
The CMA will host the 24th annual ICN conference in Edinburgh, gathering members from around the globe to discuss competition matters.
This marks the first time the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will host the International Competition Network (ICN) conference, taking the baton from Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) as the host for 2024.
The ICN consists of 141 competition authorities from 129 member countries – including the UK which was a founding member in 2001. It advocates for the adoption of superior standards and procedures and aims to facilitate effective international cooperation in competition policy worldwide.
The annual conference is an opportunity to promote global cooperation by bringing together competition authorities and experts to share their views and experiences, and explore common challenges.
Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, said:
We are delighted to be the host for 2025 and play our part in further strengthening relationships between ICN members. This is a great opportunity to build on our collective efforts to enforce competition law effectively, to protect businesses, consumers, and economies worldwide.
The CMA has benefited hugely from participating in ICN conferences around the globe, so we’re excited to take the baton and welcome other members to Edinburgh, the culture-rich capital of Scotland, next year.
The CMA has been officially named as the 2025 host at last weeks ICN conference in Brazil.
The next conference will take place at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre from 7 to 9 May 2025.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cma-to-host-2025-international-competition-network-conference
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
Education software firm probed over potential abuse of dominance14/05/2024 15:25:00
The CMA is investigating whether ESS has broken the law by taking action to prevent schools from switching to a new management information system provider.
CMA calls on grocery stores to make accurate pricing a priority09/05/2024 13:10:00
CMA review indicates that some independent and smaller grocery retailers are failing to display clear and accurate prices.
Solutions offered to address impact of deal on water regulation03/05/2024 12:20:00
The CMA has found Pennon’s purchase of Sumisho Osaka Gas Water UK (including its subsidiary Sutton and East Surrey Water), could harm Ofwat’s ability to make comparisons between water companies and carry out its statutory functions.
Deal could see DJs paying more to keep partygoers entertained01/05/2024 15:20:00
AlphaTheta’s proposed deal to acquire Serato could also reduce innovation, choice, and access to DJ equipment and software.
CMA penalty decision upheld in major drug market sharing case30/04/2024 10:20:00
The CAT has unanimously upheld the level of penalty imposed by the CMA for a market sharing agreement relating to 20mg hydrocortisone tablets.
Ventilation deal could increase construction prices29/04/2024 10:15:00
The CMA has found that Lindab’s acquisition of HAS-Vent could increase prices for installers and contractors.
CMA seeks views on AI partnerships and other arrangements24/04/2024 14:05:00
Invitation to comment launched by the CMA on the partnerships between Microsoft and Mistral AI, and Amazon and Anthropic, and Microsoft’s hiring of former employees and related arrangements with Inflection AI.
CMA wins legal challenge against CAT on home search warrants23/04/2024 12:20:00
The CMA has won an important legal challenge in the High Court after the CAT refused to grant it a domestic search warrant as part of a cartel investigation.