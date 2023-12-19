CMS Committee win Industry Champion Award for work on music streaming

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee was awarded the Industry Champion Award at the 2023 Artist & Manager Awards for its work on music streaming and advocating for the concerns of artists.

The cross-party Committee received the award following its work scrutinising the economics of music streaming. The inquiry gave artists and managers a platform to speak openly to MPs about their experiences of music streaming and the economic impact it is having on artists and the industry. The Committee’s 2021 report was called ‘genuinely groundbreaking’ by the judges for its calls for ‘a complete reset of music streaming’ to fairly reward performers and creators.

The Government acknowledged the Committee’s report as a ‘key moment for the music industry’ and accepted many of the report’s key recommendations, including referring major music groups to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). Since the report, all sides of the industry have been encouraged to participate in Government-led programmes which aim to deliver reform.

Last week, the Committee held a follow-up session to examine some of the progress that has been made. Among those giving evidence was multi-Grammy winning musician Nile Rodgers, who posed with members and the Industry Champion award.

At the meeting, the Chair also paid tribute to departing member Kevin Brennan, who has been instrumental in all the Committee’s work on music and remuneration for professionals.

Culture, Media and Sport Committee Chair, Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, said:

“The Industry Champion award is recognition of the key role that our committee has played in promoting the real concerns that artists have about the unfair structure of payments when it comes to music streaming. Despite some progress, there is still more to do to ensure the complete reset that we called for. We will continue to advocate for the rights of artists and press the Government, major record labels and streaming services for change.”

