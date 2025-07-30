Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
CNC joins celebrations as His Majesty The King visits Caithness
CNC officers joined King Charles in Caithness to mark major nuclear sector anniversaries, highlighting progress in decommissioning and security partnerships.
Representatives from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC), including Chief Constable Simon Chesterman and Strategic Escort Group (SEG) officers, joined commemorations in Caithness as His Majesty The King visited the region to mark significant anniversaries in the UK’s nuclear sector.
The visit celebrated several key milestones: the 70th anniversary of nuclear operations at Dounreay, the 20th anniversary of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), and 50 years of Pacific Nuclear Transport Ltd (PNTL). Hosted by the NDA group, the event acknowledged the progress made in decommissioning the UK’s earliest nuclear sites and highlighted the sector’s lasting contributions to sustainability and economic development.
During the visit, King Charles met employees from across the NDA group, government representatives, community members, and invited guests, including CNC personnel.
SEG officers attended as guests, representing the constabulary’s close working relationship with the NDA group and its specialist role in protecting the UK’s nuclear sites and materials.
The event underscored the evolving nature of nuclear decommissioning and transport, and the essential partnerships between operational, policing, and regulatory bodies that support the sector’s long-term safety and security.
The CNC continues to provide armed policing at licensed nuclear sites, non-nuclear sites, and during the transport of nuclear materials worldwide—working in collaboration with industry, government, and law enforcement partners to ensure the safe and secure management of civil nuclear assets.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cnc-joins-celebrations-as-his-majesty-the-king-visits-caithness
