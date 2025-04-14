Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Coalition of the Willing: Joint UK-France statement following 10 April meeting
A statement from Defence Secretary John Healey MP and Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on 10 April 2025.
The UK Defence Secretary and the French Ministre des Armees convened counterparts from 30 countries and representatives from the EU Commission, EU Council and NATO, to reaffirm our commitment to work together to drive progress towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.
Ukraine’s security is inseparable from Euro-Atlantic security. Only a lasting peace in Ukraine that safeguards its strength, security, and sovereignty will deter Russia from further aggression in the future.
Our work today is part of detailed military planning led by the UK and French Chiefs of Defence over the last month supported by hundreds of military planners from across Europe and beyond, and directly supports the ambitions laid out by Prime Minister Starmer and President Macron at recent international Summits.
We are leading this work together, side by side to secure the best possible outcome for Ukraine. The UK and France are building this coalition on solid foundations, having spent almost 15 years developing the common tools and culture to enable such a force through our Combined Joint Expeditionary Force.
Planning so far has looked across the full range of military capabilities from Europe and beyond. Discussions have centred on how participating nations can contribute their own capabilities to ensure Ukraine’s future security, whether by strengthening Ukrainian capacity or direct contributions. Our objectives are to reassure, support and protect Ukraine to ensure that any peace settlement secures against the risk of future Russian aggression.
It is important to maintain discretion when commenting on the specific details of these discussions, until the conditions of the necessary ceasefire are clear. But we are making solid progress, as a Coalition, on building a multi-national effort to support Ukraine’s transition to peace time in a position of strength.
We are showing that through this coalition, Europe together with other international partners are willing to step up and support the US and Ukraine to achieve a just and lasting peace.
President Putin must prove he is serious about peace and sign up to a full and unconditional ceasefire, as Ukraine has done. We are working very closely with Ukraine on developing these future plans, as well as NATO to ensure that our collective support to Ukraine strengthens the wider European-Atlantic security architecture.
This Coalition will continue to meet regularly to drive progress and generate firm commitments in pursuit of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.
Invasion of Ukraine
- UK visa support for Ukrainian nationals
- Move to the UK if you're coming from Ukraine
- Homes for Ukraine: record your interest
- Find out about the UK’s response
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/coalition-of-the-willing-joint-uk-france-statement-following-10-april-meeting
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
£450M surge of military support to boost Ukraine's Armed Forces as UK and Germany chair meeting of 50 nations11/04/2025 13:20:00
Package will support UK jobs and growth, with equipment and repair contracts connecting UK companies with Ukrainian industry
New British Army robotic mine plough aims to better shield soldiers from danger11/04/2025 11:25:00
British soldiers are to be better shielded from danger as a new high-tech, remote-controlled mine plough system is put through its paces.
UK and France convene first Defence Ministers' Ukraine Coalition of the Willing meeting10/04/2025 15:15:15
UK and France convene defence ministers’ meeting in Brussels to progress planning to support a lasting peace in Ukraine.
Royal Navy aircraft carrier in final preparation to lead multinational deployment to Mediterranean and Indo-Pacific10/04/2025 13:15:00
Nearly 4,000 British personnel will support the deployment, which will deliver trade events in Singapore, Japan, and India, promoting Britain’s world-leading industry
UK-Kenya defence partnership deepened during Defence Secretary visit to Nairobi09/04/2025 10:15:00
Defence Secretary met with Agnes Wanjiru’s family to offer condolences, fulfilling his commitment and making him the first UK Minister to meet with them.
Defence Secretary meets family of the late Agnes Wanjiru in Kenya08/04/2025 13:15:00
The UK Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, met family members of the late Agnes Wanjiru,to express his condolences.
UK and US hit major milestone in development of hypersonic weapons07/04/2025 13:10:00
UK hypersonic research, which could see weapons travelling at several thousand miles per hour, has reached a landmark moment after successful completion of a major testing programme.
Cadet experience gives youngsters a clear advantage at work and further education, new study finds07/04/2025 12:15:00
Young people who join the cadets do better at school, have improved attendance and behaviour and are more likely to go to university, a new report has found.