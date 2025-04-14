Coalition of the Willing: Joint UK-France statement following 10 April meeting

A statement from Defence Secretary John Healey MP and Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on 10 April 2025.

The UK Defence Secretary and the French Ministre des Armees convened counterparts from 30 countries and representatives from the EU Commission, EU Council and NATO, to reaffirm our commitment to work together to drive progress towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s security is inseparable from Euro-Atlantic security. Only a lasting peace in Ukraine that safeguards its strength, security, and sovereignty will deter Russia from further aggression in the future.

Our work today is part of detailed military planning led by the UK and French Chiefs of Defence over the last month supported by hundreds of military planners from across Europe and beyond, and directly supports the ambitions laid out by Prime Minister Starmer and President Macron at recent international Summits.

We are leading this work together, side by side to secure the best possible outcome for Ukraine. The UK and France are building this coalition on solid foundations, having spent almost 15 years developing the common tools and culture to enable such a force through our Combined Joint Expeditionary Force.

Planning so far has looked across the full range of military capabilities from Europe and beyond. Discussions have centred on how participating nations can contribute their own capabilities to ensure Ukraine’s future security, whether by strengthening Ukrainian capacity or direct contributions. Our objectives are to reassure, support and protect Ukraine to ensure that any peace settlement secures against the risk of future Russian aggression.

It is important to maintain discretion when commenting on the specific details of these discussions, until the conditions of the necessary ceasefire are clear. But we are making solid progress, as a Coalition, on building a multi-national effort to support Ukraine’s transition to peace time in a position of strength.

We are showing that through this coalition, Europe together with other international partners are willing to step up and support the US and Ukraine to achieve a just and lasting peace.

President Putin must prove he is serious about peace and sign up to a full and unconditional ceasefire, as Ukraine has done. We are working very closely with Ukraine on developing these future plans, as well as NATO to ensure that our collective support to Ukraine strengthens the wider European-Atlantic security architecture.

This Coalition will continue to meet regularly to drive progress and generate firm commitments in pursuit of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

