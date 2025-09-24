National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Cocaine pilot jailed for nine years
A qualified pilot who used his light aircraft in a bid to smuggle cocaine into the UK has been jailed for nine years following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Pilot Anastasios Balian, 52, and accomplice Errol McCardo Weir, 49, admitted trying to bring 30kg of the Class A drug into the country after being stopped by Border Force officers on 20 March this year, at North Weald airfield in Epping, Essex, after landing from Belgium via Calais.
Officers searched the small plane and discovered a concealment had been built into the rear seats. Inside it were 30 1kg blocks of cocaine with a street value of about £2.4m.
Weir, a photographer, of Shifford Path, Lewisham, south London, admitted smuggling the drugs in April when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court.
In May Balian who runs a company conducting aerial surveys, also admitted the same count.
A WhatsApp chat was discovered between the offenders’ phones. It contained a link to a news story with the headline ‘Gang use small aircraft to drop Cocaine into Dorset’.
Balian, of Milton Court, Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, joked in another message that the gang must have watched the Tom Cruise film ‘American Made’, which is a plot based on light aircraft cocaine trafficking into the US.
This week (Monday), Weir and Balian were jailed for seven years and nine years respectively.
NCA operations manager Paul Orchard said:
“Anastasios Balian used his expertise and apparent legitimacy to enable this attempted importation of Class A drugs.
“These substances destroy lives.
“The organised crime groups that traffick them don’t care about that, they only care about money. Balian and Weir were part of that crime group.
“Working with key partners such as Border Force, the NCA will continue to do all it can to fight the threat of Class A drugs.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/cocaine-pilot-jailed-for-nine-years
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
UK arrest following aerospace cyber incident24/09/2025 14:25:00
A man has been arrested in the UK by the National Crime Agency as part of an investigation into a cyber incident impacting Collins Aerospace.
Colombian national jailed for role in plot to import over half a tonne of cocaine23/09/2025 11:15:00
The final member of a drugs smuggling gang who attempted to import cocaine with a street value of £42 million into the UK on a small boat has been jailed.
Former footballer sentenced for cash handover following NCA and Police Scotland investigation22/09/2025 15:15:15
A former footballer who attempted to launder almost £400,000 in criminal cash has been sentenced to just over a year in prison.
Two charged for TfL cyber attack18/09/2025 17:25:00
Two men have been charged as part of the National Crime Agency investigation into a cyber attack on Transport for London (TfL).
Ketamine worth estimated £17m seized in Merseyside18/09/2025 10:25:00
Ketamine worth millions has been taken off UK streets after officers stopped a van that was found to be filled with sacks of the drug.
National Crime Agency to chair international Five Eyes Law Enforcement Group17/09/2025 16:20:00
The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) is the new chair of the international Five Eyes Law Enforcement Group (FELEG).
Six men admit drugs charges following PCTF investigation16/09/2025 16:15:00
Six men have pleaded guilty to cocaine supply offences, as part of an investigation led by the National Crime Agency, working as part of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF).
Lorry driver smuggled cocaine in Lego consignment12/09/2025 17:20:00
An HGV driver tried to smuggle £2.9m worth of cocaine in a lorry carrying a consignment of Lego.
Drugs trafficker jailed for trying to smuggle nearly £1m of cocaine in electric wheelchair12/09/2025 12:05:00
A Portuguese national has been sentenced to six years and nine months in prison for trying to smuggle nearly £1m of cocaine into the UK hidden in an electric wheelchair, following a National Crime Agency investigation.