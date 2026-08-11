National Crime Agency
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Cocaine worth £232m seized in National Crime Agency investigation
A huge seizure of almost three tonnes of cocaine has been made as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.
The haul – which has an estimated street value of £232m – was made on Thursday at London Gateway Port in Essex.
Acting on NCA intelligence, Border Force officers recovered the 2.9 tonne consignment which was hidden in a coverload of bananas from South America.
The drugs were removed and the container allowed to be collected and later delivered to a location near Buntingford, Hertfordshire.
Nine men were arrested and later released on bail.
Dave Phillips, NCA senior investigating officer, yesterday said:
“This is a very significant seizure which has deprived the organised crime group behind it of huge profits.
“That is money that cannot be ploughed back into further crime.
“Class A drugs wreck lives, they are toxic and can devastate our communities.
“The NCA will continue to combat the threat of Class A drugs with partners at home, such as Border Force, and further upstream in source and transit countries.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/cocaine-worth-232m-seized-in-national-crime-agency-investigation
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