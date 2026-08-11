Cocaine worth £232m seized in National Crime Agency investigation

A huge seizure of almost three tonnes of cocaine has been made as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.

The haul – which has an estimated street value of £232m – was made on Thursday at London Gateway Port in Essex.

Acting on NCA intelligence, Border Force officers recovered the 2.9 tonne consignment which was hidden in a coverload of bananas from South America.

The drugs were removed and the container allowed to be collected and later delivered to a location near Buntingford, Hertfordshire.

Nine men were arrested and later released on bail.

Dave Phillips, NCA senior investigating officer, yesterday said: