Cocaine-in-cheese smuggler jailed

A woman who tried to smuggle crack cocaine worth £800k into the UK, hidden inside a parmesan cheese wheel, was yesterday [12 August] jailed for five years and three months.

US national Jamie Choi, 23, from California, was stopped by UK Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport after she arrived on a flight from Brazil on 25 May this year.

Officers asked Choi about an 8kg-cheese wheel she was travelling with. Choi told the officers that a friend had suggested she buy the parmesan from Lima, Peru, for them to try.

When officers examined the cheese they found it contained crack cocaine – revealed by subsequent forensic analysis to be 94 per cent pure.

The investigation was referred to the National Crime Agency, whose officers identified that Choi had travelled from Los Angeles to Lima on 20 May 2025.

The next day Choi had flown to Asuncion, Paraguay, staying there until 24 May when she flew to Heathrow Airport after changing at Sau Paulo, Brazil.

A notebook was found in Choi’s handbag, which contained a single handwritten memo dated 21 May 2025 – the day she left Lima.

It read: “I dropped out of UCSB [University of California Santa Barbara] on Monday. Currently I am in Paraguay in South America solo travelling for the first time. It’s been amazing so far.”

Choi, who was charged with importing Class A drugs, pleaded guilty to the offence at Isleworth Crown Court on 6 August 2025.

NCA senior investigating officer, Barry Vinall, yesterday said: