Co-chairs statement - Coalition of the Willing call: 24 February 2026
Co-chairs statement – Coalition of the Willing call.
Marking four years since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing met to express their solidarity with President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine. The leaders offered their full and sustained support as Ukraine fights for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to defend Europe’s freedom.
At the invitation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Friedrich Merz, over thirty leaders joined the virtual meeting. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was joined in person by leaders of Nordic Baltic countries, the EU, and Croatia in Kyiv.
The leaders reiterated their unwavering commitment to working together to achieve a just and lasting peace, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter. They reaffirmed that international borders must not be changed by force.
The leaders welcomed US ongoing efforts on peace negotiations, which must involve all relevant parties, when their interests are at stake.
They urged Russia to engage in the discussions in a meaningful way, and to agree to a full, unconditional ceasefire. They reaffirmed the role that the Coalition of the Willing would play in providing multi-layered security guarantees - as agreed at their meeting in Paris in January 2026 - including through the Multi National Force for Ukraine, with the support of the United States.
They reaffirmed their commitment to ramp up economic pressure on Russia including through additional sanctions and by targeting the Russian Shadow Fleet and oil trading networks, the Russian Military Industrial Complex and disrupting Russia’s financial networks.
The leaders condemned Russia’s relentless appalling assault on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure, and the dire humanitarian consequences during the bitter winter months. They committed to provide further assistance to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including through the ongoing provision of air defence. They welcomed recent mobilisation by partners of critical energy infrastructure equipment for Ukraine, including more than half a billion euros of new pledges made to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund so far this year.
The leaders noted the grim toll that Russia has paid for minimal gains on the battlefield, suffering almost half a million casualties last year alone. They welcomed recent successful Ukrainian counter-attacks to reclaim territory, and committed to continue to sustain military as well as fiscal support, including through the EU’s €90 billion loan and bilateral contributions.
