Co-chairs' statement: Ministerial Meeting on Coordinating Efforts for De-Escalation and Supporting Inter-Sudanese Dialogue

A joint statement from the African Union, the European Union, France, Germany, the UK and the United States, who met at UNGA to coordinate efforts to address the dire humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

Building on the Sudan conferences in Paris (15 April 2024), London (15 April 2025) and Berlin (15 April 2026), we, the African Union, the European Union, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, convened in New York the ministers and representatives of Member States and international organizations in order to coordinate our efforts towards addressing the dire humanitarian crisis and supporting the efforts of the Quintet to establish a civilian and inclusive Sudanese-led and Sudanese-owned political dialogue.

Recognizing that Sudan is the largest humanitarian and displacement crisis in the world, with over two thirds of its population, 33 million people, in need of assistance, and a growing number of 20 million persons facing acute food insecurity.

Considering that the ongoing conflict constitutes a major threat for the very future of Sudan and risks furthering the destabilization of the entire region.

Recalling the principles agreed at the Sudan Ministerial Conference in Berlin on 15 April this year as well as the Joint Call to End the War and Advance a Sudanese-Owned Political Process.

Welcoming the consultations held by the Quintet in Berlin, in Addis Ababa and in Khartoum to facilitate a civilian and inter-Sudanese dialogue that aims to unite the country and secure long-term stability in Sudan: