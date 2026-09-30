Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Co-chairs' statement: Ministerial Meeting on Coordinating Efforts for De-Escalation and Supporting Inter-Sudanese Dialogue
A joint statement from the African Union, the European Union, France, Germany, the UK and the United States, who met at UNGA to coordinate efforts to address the dire humanitarian crisis in Sudan.
Building on the Sudan conferences in Paris (15 April 2024), London (15 April 2025) and Berlin (15 April 2026), we, the African Union, the European Union, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, convened in New York the ministers and representatives of Member States and international organizations in order to coordinate our efforts towards addressing the dire humanitarian crisis and supporting the efforts of the Quintet to establish a civilian and inclusive Sudanese-led and Sudanese-owned political dialogue.
Recognizing that Sudan is the largest humanitarian and displacement crisis in the world, with over two thirds of its population, 33 million people, in need of assistance, and a growing number of 20 million persons facing acute food insecurity.
Considering that the ongoing conflict constitutes a major threat for the very future of Sudan and risks furthering the destabilization of the entire region.
Recalling the principles agreed at the Sudan Ministerial Conference in Berlin on 15 April this year as well as the Joint Call to End the War and Advance a Sudanese-Owned Political Process.
Welcoming the consultations held by the Quintet in Berlin, in Addis Ababa and in Khartoum to facilitate a civilian and inter-Sudanese dialogue that aims to unite the country and secure long-term stability in Sudan:
-
We urge the warring parties to resume negotiations to achieve a permanent ceasefire, notably as proposed by the Quad, and we stand ready to take further action to support its conclusion and implementation.
-
We reaffirm that future governance of Sudan must be decided by the Sudanese people through an inclusive, credible and transparent intra-Sudanese political process enabling Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue, representing the diversity of all Sudanese voices both from within and outside Sudan. We reaffirm that dialogue should not be impeded by armed actors or external parties.
-
We reiterate our full support for the work of the Quintet to facilitate such a dialogue aimed at ending the war and laying the foundations for a peaceful political transition and we reaffirm our support for the Personal Envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations in his efforts to relaunch the political dialogue, to be undertaken in close cooperation and coordination with the Quintet.
-
We underscore that, beyond an immediate cease-fire, a truly complete political settlement is essential to securing unity and long-term stability in Sudan. We consider, echoing the demands of the Sudanese themselves, that such a settlement will need to address key issues that have remained at the core of historical grievances in Sudan for decades. These include the relationship between the center and the regions, allocation of powers, governance and constitutional arrangements, and fiscal arrangements in a federal system.
-
We take note with grave concern of the findings of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for the Sudan regarding external support that sustains the military capabilities of the parties to the conflict. We strongly condemn the military involvement of foreign state and non-state actors in the conflict; we urge them to refrain from fueling the conflict, notably through the provision of military equipment and financial support, and to comply with objectives of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions 1556 (2004) and 1591 (2005) and states’ measures in implementing them. In this regard, we underscore the importance of strengthening UN measures to prevent arms from fueling the conflict and for the UN to strengthen the capacity of the Panel of Experts to monitor accordingly.
-
We strongly condemn the violations and abuses of international human rights law and violations of international humanitarian law perpetrated by the warring parties, including those involving the killing of civilians and other attacks directed against civilian populations, ethnically-motivated killings, indiscriminate aerial bombardments and drone strikes against civilians, civilian infrastructure and aid convoys, starvation as a method of warfare, sexual and gender-based violence and violations against children, which is why we support reinforcing the sanctions regime and its application to all of Sudan. We are particularly alarmed by reports, which document egregious atrocities—including those amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity—perpetrated by the RSF, as well as serious violations by the SAF. We call on them to respect their commitments under the Jeddah Declaration and to take all necessary measures to protect civilian infrastructure, essential services and civilians, including humanitarian workers. We are united in our determination to promote accountability for atrocities.
-
We condemn arbitrary detentions of humanitarian personnel and urge all warring parties to grant rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access unfettered by undue bureaucratic restraints to the whole territory of Sudan, both cross-line and cross-border, and to facilitate operational presence of humanitarian personnel throughout the country, consistent with applicable international law and relevant UN resolutions.
-
We reaffirm our commitment to the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan. We strongly reject the establishment of parallel governing structures, and all actions that jeopardize the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people.
-
We remain committed to the humanitarian response in support of civilian populations across Sudan and refugees in neighboring countries. We furthermore commend the exceptional support from refugee-hosting countries and local communities, and the action of humanitarian workers, including local responders. We call on all members of the international community to raise their humanitarian financial efforts and swiftly implement pledges made at the Sudan Conference in Berlin in order to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/co-chairs-statement-ministerial-meeting-on-coordinating-efforts-for-de-escalation-and-supporting-inter-sudanese-dialogue
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
The UK is acting with international partners to protect the two-state solution: UK statement at the UN Security Council29/09/2026 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Kate Foster, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the West Bank.
Our focus must be on helping people move beyond prolonged displacement: UK statement at the UN Security Council28/09/2026 14:10:00
Statement given recently (25 September 2026) by Ambassador Kate Foster, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Refugees.
UK steps up humanitarian support for vulnerable civilians in Yemen following Houthi escalation28/09/2026 10:20:00
Tens of thousands of Yemenis displaced by escalating Houthi violence will be supported by new UK funding.
UK announces major package of support for humanitarian relief and early recovery in Gaza25/09/2026 16:20:00
More Palestinians are set to receive vital aid as a result of a major new package of UK support announced yesterday by the Foreign Secretary at the UN General Assembly.
Foreign Secretary Speech at the High-Level Ministerial Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, UN25/09/2026 14:10:00
Foreign Secretary Speech given yesterday at the High-Level Ministerial Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, UN.
UK and others condemn Russia's failure to uphold OSCE commitments: joint statement to the OSCE25/09/2026 12:30:00
UK and others condemn Russia's failure to hold free and fair elections as well as breaches of Ukrainian sovereignty in conducting sham elections on Ukrainian territory.
UK invests £331 million to tackle climate-driven instability and protect vulnerable communities25/09/2026 10:25:00
UK Foreign Secretary warns of growing national security risks posed by climate change and nature loss at UN General Assembly and announces funding package.
Russia’s sham elections in occupied Ukrainian territories: UK statement to the OSCE25/09/2026 09:25:00
Ambassador Holland yesterday condemned Russia’s sham elections in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories as violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty and the Helsinki Final Act.
New UK support to help millions of women gain greater choice over pregnancy and access better maternal healthcare24/09/2026 16:10:00
Millions of women and girls in some of the world’s poorest counties will gain greater choice over whether and when to become pregnant due to new UK support.
Supporting Ukraine and defending OSCE principles: UK statement to the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly24/09/2026 15:20:00
Ambassador Holland welcomed the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s support for Ukraine, condemnation of Russia’s violations and calls to release three illegally detained OSCE officials. The UK values the Assembly’s election observation work and contribution to defending OSCE principles and supporting a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.