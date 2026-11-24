Five-year director disqualification for restaurant co-founder

Patrick Hall failed to provide evidence to support 10 furlough claims worth £363,040

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) disallowed all the claims after the company repeatedly failed to provide the required information

Hall has been banned from running companies for five years following Insolvency Service investigations

The co-founder of one of Manchester’s top-rated restaurants has been banned as a company director after failing to account for more than £300,000 in furlough payments.

Patrick Hall, 45, founded The Laundrette, a restaurant and bar in Chorlton which opened in 2013 and traded through a series of companies under his directorship.

The restaurant blamed “rising costs and insufficient government support” when it announced in 2025 that it would close after more than a decade in business.

But Hall caused Winchester Services Limited, one of the companies through which The Laundrette traded, to receive £363,040 under the government’s furlough scheme. He repeatedly failed to provide evidence to HMRC that the company’s claims were valid.

Hall, of Worsley Grove, Levenshulme, has been disqualified as a company director for five years following investigations by the Insolvency Service.

Kevin Read, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, said:

Patrick Hall caused his company to receive more than £300,000 in furlough payments but failed to ensure it could account for that public money when HMRC asked it to. Despite repeated requests and additional time to provide evidence, the company failed to demonstrate that its claims were valid. The furlough scheme provided vital support to businesses during the pandemic, but that support was not unconditional. Directors had to be able to justify the claims made by their companies. Hall failed to do so and has now been banned from running companies for five years.

Mark Burden, Deputy Director in HMRC’s Volume Compliance and Shared Operations, said:

We are determined to allow honest businesses to thrive which is why it’s crucial we work closely with the Insolvency Service and other partners to take action against anyone that undermines the tax system. The majority pay the tax that is due, but we will work with partners to pursue those who refuse to play by the rules.

Winchester Services Limited, which was incorporated in July 2017, made 10 claims under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme for the period between March 2020 and April 2021.

The company received £363,040 in furlough payments from HMRC between April 2020 and May 2021.

HMRC opened a compliance check into the claims in July 2022 and repeatedly requested evidence that the company was entitled to the payments.

The company failed to provide the required information, despite being given additional time to do so.

HMRC disallowed all 10 claims in January 2023 and assessed the full £363,040 as repayable. It also imposed penalties totalling £344,888 for deliberate failure to notify HMRC about the overclaims.

Winchester Services Limited entered liquidation in March 2023 with liabilities of £913,046. Of this, £707,928 was owed to HMRC in relation to the disallowed furlough claims and penalties.

A successor company, also with Hall as one of its directors, ran the restaurant until its closure last year.

The Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade accepted a disqualification undertaking from Hall, and his ban started on Wednesday 18 November.

The disqualification prevents him from directly or indirectly becoming involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company without permission from the court.

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