Cold regime to be replaced with mild, wet and windy weather

ild conditions with wind and rain are on the way in the second half of the week, potentially reaching highs of 16°C, but snow and ice warnings start the week.

Winter hazards start the week with cold air still in charge of the UK’s weather. It will still feel cold for most, and sub-zero for many overnight.

Outbreaks of rain are set to develop over Northern Ireland and extend into Scotland during tonight, where turning to sleet and snow with a chance of some freezing rain in places. A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for Tuesday.

The warning highlights potentially hazardous travel conditions, with a couple of centimetres of snow to lower levels, and accumulations of around 5cm possible over high ground.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Tony Wisson, said:

“Milder but unsettled conditions are moving in from the Atlantic later this week. "As the week goes on, we’re set to experience wetter conditions with showers and bands of rain moving in from the Atlantic. Western hills will see the highest rainfall totals, with 75-100mm possible here, building up from Wednesday to Friday. "There will be brighter and sunnier spells in between bands of rain. With temperatures possibly as high as 16°C on Thursday and Friday, it will feel much more spring-like than of late.”

Click here for the full press release