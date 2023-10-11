Cold snap to come

Further rain, perhaps heavy in places, is likely for the rest of this week, before the weather turns much cooler by the weekend.

The heaviest rain is expected to be across Wales on Wednesday, with some central and southern parts of England and Wales potentially having a very wet day on Friday. Further north, there will be some sunshine, but also some showers, which will turn heavier, more frequent later in the week and, as colder conditions become established from the north, some snow is likely for Scottish mountains.

All parts of the UK will turn much cooler by the weekend, with daytime temperatures potentially up to 10 C colder than earlier this week across southern England. The first widespread overnight frost of the season is also likely across many central and northern areas over the weekend.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Brent Walker, said: “As we head through second half of this week cold air will push southwards across the country and there is a risk that showers over mountains of Scotland could turn wintry. By the weekend we expect all regions of the UK to be in the cold airmass and overnight frosts are possible.

“With high pressure continuing to dominate our weather early next week, it will start largely fine, settled, and cool by day, with cold nights and a risk of rural air frosts in places. Any early morning mist or fog should clear quickly and there could be a few showers possible around some coasts at times.”

