Met Office
|Printable version
Cold snap to come
Further rain, perhaps heavy in places, is likely for the rest of this week, before the weather turns much cooler by the weekend.
The heaviest rain is expected to be across Wales on Wednesday, with some central and southern parts of England and Wales potentially having a very wet day on Friday. Further north, there will be some sunshine, but also some showers, which will turn heavier, more frequent later in the week and, as colder conditions become established from the north, some snow is likely for Scottish mountains.
All parts of the UK will turn much cooler by the weekend, with daytime temperatures potentially up to 10 C colder than earlier this week across southern England. The first widespread overnight frost of the season is also likely across many central and northern areas over the weekend.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Brent Walker, said: “As we head through second half of this week cold air will push southwards across the country and there is a risk that showers over mountains of Scotland could turn wintry. By the weekend we expect all regions of the UK to be in the cold airmass and overnight frosts are possible.
“With high pressure continuing to dominate our weather early next week, it will start largely fine, settled, and cool by day, with cold nights and a risk of rural air frosts in places. Any early morning mist or fog should clear quickly and there could be a few showers possible around some coasts at times.”
You can keep up to date with the latest forecast on our website, by following us on Twitter and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2023/cold-snap-to-come
Latest News from
Met Office
Food security under pressure from climate change10/10/2023 13:15:00
The UN define food security as when all individuals, at all times have physical, social and economic access to sufficient safe and nutritious food which meets their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life.
Amber rain warning issued in Scotland06/10/2023 15:20:00
An Amber warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office, with heavy and slow-moving rain to impact much of Scotland from late Friday through to Sunday morning.
Unseasonable October warmth to come05/10/2023 13:15:00
Warmer weather is on the way for much of the UK, though rain dominates the outlook for much of Scotland.
Joint-warmest September on record for UK03/10/2023 16:25:00
The UK had its joint-warmest September on record in a series which goes back to 1884 according to provisional Met Office statistics.
What do climate tipping points mean for the UK?27/09/2023 10:15:00
This month we have been exploring the topic of climate tipping points and provided an overview of the subject in an earlier blog post. In this post, we look more closely at the impacts of potential tipping points on UK weather and climate.
New global dataset shines a light on humidity extremes26/09/2023 15:15:15
An innovative new dataset published by the Met Office highlights the importance of humidity on global heat extremes.
Storm Agnes to bring winds and rain26/09/2023 10:15:00
Storm Agnes has been named by the Met Office as the deep area of low-pressure will impact much of the UK on Wednesday and into Thursday.
Supporting global resilience to weather and climate through WCSSP25/09/2023 13:15:00
A new series of videos and a comprehensive brochure exploring the work of the Met Office managed Weather and Climate Science for Service Partnership (WCSSP) programme has been launched.