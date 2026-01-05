Cold spell continues with further snow and ice warnings

An Arctic airmass continues to cover the UK, bringing cold conditions with snow, sleet and hail showers.

While a number of severe weather warnings expired through Monday morning, numerous warnings remain through Monday and Tuesday. The whole of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England remain under Yellow warnings for snow and ice. Further warnings cover the east of England and west of Wales as well as Devon and Cornwall. UKHSA Amber cold weather health alerts for all regions of England are in place until Friday 9 January.

Temperatures dropped to -10.9°C at Shap in Cumbria last night, with numerous Met Office stations well below freezing. Lying snow has been recorded at a large number of Met Office stations, with the greatest accumulations being 52cm at Tomintoul in Banffshire, 35cm at Durris in Kincardineshire and 34cm at Loch Glascarnoch in Ross & Cromarty as of 10:00 Monday morning.

