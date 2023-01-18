NHS England
Cold weather alert: level 3 – cold weather action
There is a 90% probability of severe cold weather and icy conditions between 9am on Wednesday 18 January and 9am on Monday 23 January in parts of England.
This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services. Find out more about staying well this winter.
More details about this weather alert are available on the Met Office website.
