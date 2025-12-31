Cold weather to grip the UK with risk of snow and gales

Several National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued marking a significant change in conditions.

Colder air will move south across the UK from tomorrow, bringing a marked drop in temperatures, severe gales in the north, and an increasing risk of snow and ice.

High pressure to the west and low pressure to the east will bring a northerly airflow across the UK from New Year’s Day. This pattern allows Arctic air to push south, resulting in a prolonged spell of very cold weather as we head into the New Year. Warnings for wind, snow and ice are now in place.

Chief Meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said “We’re entering a much colder period with Arctic air sinking south to cover the whole country by Friday. Temperatures will fall well below average, with snow showers and snow accumulations likely, particularly in northern and some central areas. There is also a risk of widespread ice.

“Very cold temperatures will continue through Saturday and Sunday, with minus double figures overnight and daytime temperatures not rising above 0°C for many areas.

“Wintry hazards will continue, with more severe weather warnings possible. It looks like this cold spell could last well into next week, so it is important people keep up to date with the latest forecast and warnings and plan ahead.”

George Fiddes from Transport Scotland said: “Particularly cold weather is expected this week which is likely to impact driving conditions in the areas covered by the yellow warning, so our advice to motorists is to plan your journey, leave extra time if needed and drive to the conditions.

“The Traffic Scotland website gives people access to the latest information on the trunk road network and the Traffic Scotland X/Twitter page is also updated regularly so you can check if your route is available before setting off.

“There may also be disruption on other modes of transport, so please check with your operator before setting off if you’re planning to travel by rail, ferry or air.”

Staying safe in colder temperatures

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued amber cold health alerts for England until January 6.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “As the colder weather sets in it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.

“The forecasted temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.”

With freezing temperatures and the potential for snow and ice, the Met Office’s WeatherReady campaign offers practical advice to help you prepare your home, garden, and daily routines for winter weather.

