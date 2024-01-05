Colder conditions to come for the UK

The impactful rain and showers which have been a feature of the new year’s weather will ease with many regions becoming fine and dry over the weekend.

An area of high pressure looks likely to become established either over the UK or just to the north of the UK, marking a change in weather with a move to a colder, drier and more settled period for most.

Jason Kelly is a Met Office Chief Forecaster. He said: “The transition to lower temperatures will be noticeable over the weekend. It will become rather cold next week with lower-than-average temperatures across much of the UK, accentuated by brisk easterly winds in the south.

“As the prevailing weather conditions will be characterised by high pressure, a good deal of settled weather is likely. Clearer skies and a marked reduction in precipitation are expected, although any showers that do occur are likely to be wintry in nature. A combination of overnight freezing temperatures, saturated ground and calm winds mean increasing risks of frost, fog and icy conditions.”

UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather alert covering the whole of England valid from 9am on 6th January to 12 noon on 9th January. Temperatures are likely to be below average especially overnight with much more overnight frost than of late. Ice is likely to be an issue given the very wet ground in most areas.

Established

Steven Keates is a Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster. He said: “The colder conditions across the UK are likely to be established for some time and will be a key theme of next week’s weather. However, the beginning of next week is likely to see the lowest temperatures of this colder spell, and by the end of next week we should start to see a gradual rise in values, at least for a time.”