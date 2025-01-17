Coleago Commissioned to Explore the Future of the UHF Band Post-2034

The UK Spectrum Policy Forum (UK SPF) is pleased to announce that Coleago has been selected to conduct the study on the future of the UHF band after 2034.

This initiative focuses on the 470-694 MHz range, which is currently utilized for Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT), Program Making and Special Events (PMSE), and other applications. With the expiration of DTT broadcast licenses in 2034 and recent decisions at WRC-23 to allocate this spectrum to mobile use on a secondary basis, the study aims to provide critical insights to guide the UK’s future spectrum allocation decisions.

Why study the future of the UHF band?

The research project seeks to determine how the UHF band can be best allocated to achieve the most efficient use across various scenarios outlined by Ofcom’s response to the Government on the future of TV distribution. A key objective is to ensure that the perspectives of all stakeholders—including the mobile sector, PSBs/broadcasters, and PMSE—are accurately represented. The study will focus on unique spectrum topics, analysing both technical and economic aspects of DTT spectral efficiency improvements while maintaining a tightly controlled scope to maximize impact.

One central focus is re-engineering the DTT network to enhance efficiency. The study will evaluate options such as transitioning to more advanced coding and modulation technologies, including MPEG-4, HEVC, and VVC, as well as exploring Single Frequency Networks (SFNs) and Multi Frequency Networks (MFNs). These upgrades will be assessed for their potential impacts on coverage, capacity, transition costs, and compatibility with DTT plans in neighboring countries. Additionally, the research will examine alternative multiplex licensing models and the use of guard intervals for SFNs and MFNs.

The study will also consider the implications for incumbent users by exploring alternative frequency bands or delivery channels. It will assess localised licensing for IMT and geographic protections for PMSE events and production venues to ensure minimal disruption. Simultaneously, the potential for reallocating parts of the UHF band to new users will be explored, including evaluating the requirements of these users and the benefits they could bring.

The economic aspects of spectrum allocation are another vital component. The research will estimate the market value of reallocating spectrum for mobile use, drawing on international benchmarks and past auction data. It will also consider the costs of transitioning and potential mitigation measures, providing a detailed assessment of the net value of reallocating the band.

Use of spectrum after 2034

The study will produce a comprehensive report that evaluates potential updates to DTT under various scenarios, including upgrades to DVB-T2, the use of SFNs, and transitioning to more efficient codecs. It will provide estimates for the costs and timelines associated with these transitions, considering the installed base of devices. The report will also analyse the impact of different scenarios on PMSE users and identify potential alternative arrangements. Furthermore, it will assess the spectrum and capacity implications for scenarios such as indoor Wi-Fi and video traffic, along with the broader benefits of new mobile broadband services, including 5G and future 6G technologies.

To achieve these objectives, the study will integrate insights from expert interviews in TV technology and conduct thorough desk-based research into R&D capabilities. It will also clarify Ofcom’s proposed scenarios, such as the "night light" approach, and evaluate its potential as an interim or permanent measure for spectrum use.

Following on from our previous assignment, Coleago are delighted to be once again advising the UK Spectrum Policy Forum (UKSPF) on the future of the UHF band (470 to 694MHz). As a firm, we have been at the forefront of spectrum issues for many years, and we look forward to sharing our insights on how the UK can maintain leadership in this important spectrum band.

Scott McKenzie, Director, Coleago

The UK Spectrum Policy Forum (UK SPF) is excited to announce the launch of an important study by Coleago’s focused on the future of the UHF band, specifically the 470-694 MHz range, beyond 2034. This study aims to evaluate the technical innovations and economic implications that will provide essential insights to guide the UK Government and regulators in making informed decisions for an efficient and effective spectrum strategy.

Dr. Abhaya Sumanasena, Chairman, UK Spectrum Policy Forum & Head of Policy and Regulation, Real Wireless

Conclusion

This study represents a critical step in shaping the future of the UHF band. By balancing the needs of current users like PMSE and broadcasters with opportunities for new services, the findings will provide invaluable support for the UK Government and regulators in making informed decisions. Coleago’s research will help ensure that the UHF band is used efficiently and effectively to meet the needs of an evolving digital landscape.