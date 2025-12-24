Colindale Tube station becomes latest addition to step-free network

New landmark entrance at Colindale includes larger ticket hall and lift, making it the 94th step-free station on the Tube network

Station upgrade increases capacity, improves accessibility, and provides a more comfortable and welcoming environment for customers

Major upgrade funded by Government with contributions from Barnet Council, local developers and Transport for London (TfL) set to be fully completed by mid-2026

Colindale Tube station's new landmark ticket hall opened to customers on Monday 22 December, giving the station on the Edgware branch of the Northern line step-free access for the first time.

The new ticket hall replacing the former 1960s-built entrance includes a distinctive curved ceiling clad with laminated timber, a sustainable blue-and-green roof drainage system, and a lift giving access from street to platform - meaning Colindale becomes the 94th step-free station on the Underground network as part of the Mayor and TfL's ongoing work to make the capital's transport network more accessible.

The new ticket hall also provides additional capacity, supporting new homes and helping to future-proof the station for the projected increase in customer demand over the years to come. In addition, the area outside the new station entrance has a wider pavement for pedestrians.

Work started on the station's major upgrade in January 2024, with funding from the Government and contributions from Barnet Council, local developers and TfL. Without this upgrade, Colindale Tube station was expected to reach passenger capacity by 2026. After a six-month closure in the second half of 2024 for heavy construction work, the station partially re-opened in December 2024 allowing customers to access the Northern line platforms via the existing ticket hall and new staircases while the rest of the station was still under construction.

Now that Colindale's new ticket hall is open, TfL will complete the final parts of the station's major upgrade which includes installing an enhanced accessible customer toilet (available from mid-2026), permanent signage, new cycle parking facilities and letting the station's new retail space. The previous ticket hall will be demolished, and TfL will continue discussions with Barnet Council about potential future uses of the site following completion of the upgrade.

London's Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: "The Mayor and I feel strongly that everyone should be able to enjoy everything our great capital has to offer, which means it's vital we make our transport network as accessible as possible. I'm delighted that Colindale is now the 94th step-free Tube station and will benefit from a whole host of other improvements to not only improve accessibility but also support major housing developments in the local area, as well as boosting local businesses and inclusive economic growth. More than a third of Underground stations across the capital are step-free and we are determined to keep growing this number as we build a fairer, better London for everyone."

Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy, said: "With nearly £30 million in Government investment, the new step-free Colindale station is a testament to what delivering a modern, inclusive transport system can do for local communities. This upgrade will not only make journeys easier and more comfortable for thousands of Londoners, but will support thousands of new homes and boost local growth for years to come.

"Improving accessibility across our transport network is a priority for this Government and this is a brilliant example of that commitment in action."

Stuart Harvey, TfL's Chief Capital Officer, said: "The major upgrade of Colindale station is set to transform the journeys of thousands of our customers for many decades to come, with a larger ticket hall and step-free access for the first time. Making our transport network as accessible as possible is one of our top priorities, and this major upgrade is a clear demonstration of how strong collaboration between public and private sector partners can boost public services. It's also key to supporting sustainable growth, helping to unlock the delivery of thousands of new homes and jobs."

Barnet Council Leader, Cllr Barry Rawlings, said: "This is a huge step towards delivering a station fit for purpose in one of London's fastest growing neighbourhoods. This is a major investment in Colindale's future and for the people who live there. By making the station step-free and increasing its capacity, we're ensuring that our growing community can access jobs, education and opportunities across London.

"Improved transport links are vital to supporting new homes and businesses, and this project is a great example of how national and London government and the council working together can achieve and deliver sustainable growth."

The redevelopment of Colindale Tube station is central to enabling the building of 11,400 quality new homes for local people. Since 2011, Colindale's population has grown by 70 per cent, making the area around the station the second-fastest growing ward in London after the Stratford Olympic Park in Newham.

The station's new sustainable blue-and-green roof captures rainfall before releasing it gradually, preventing local drainage systems from becoming overwhelmed. Wildflowers and shrubs have also been planted on the roof to increase biodiversity and create habitats for wildlife.

More than a third of Underground stations across the city currently provide step-free access, and delivering this at Colindale station continues the Mayor and TfL's work to make the capital's transport network more accessible. However, progress will depend on deliverability and TfL's future funding position, with schemes prioritised where there is significant third-party funding available. In recent years, TfL has worked with Government, local authorities, developers and businesses to secure third party funding towards delivering step-free access at Paddington, Knightsbridge and Leyton Tube stations, in addition to Colindale.

