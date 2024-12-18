Colindale Tube station scheduled to re-open following first phase of major upgrade

Station due to re-open in temporary state on Friday 20 December

Six-month closure enabled completion of heavy construction work, including the removal of the existing canopy and staircases and the installation of new staircases

Customers will access the Northern line platforms via the existing ticket hall and new staircases, while the rest of the station is still under construction

Customers advised to plan ahead using TfL's real-time travel information tools, TfL Go and TfL Journey Planner, with customer information screens unavailable in existing ticket hall or on platforms while the station is open in its temporary state

Major upgrade of Colindale station to be completed in autumn 2025 and include a new landmark station building with a larger ticket hall and lift, giving the station step-free access for the first time

Once finished, the upgraded Tube station will increase capacity, improve accessibility and provide a more comfortable and welcoming environment for TfL's customers

Colindale Tube station on the Edgware branch of the Northern line will re-open in a temporary state on the afternoon of Friday 20 December, with customers advised to check before they travel to the station on this day. The re-opening comes after a six-month closure, which enabled Transport for London (TfL) to carry out heavy construction work as part of its major upgrade.

In June this year, TfL closed Colindale station to complete piling, crane operation and heavy demolition work that could not be done with the station open. The closure enabled the installation of steel beams and concrete foundations to provide the base for the new station building.

The re-opening of the Tube station later this week, in line with the original construction timetable, will see customers using a one-way system through a temporary passageway to access the platforms, via the existing ticket hall and newly built staircases. This route will enable the Tube station to re-open as quickly as possible, while work on the major upgrade of the station - which includes step-free access - continues ahead of a planned autumn 2025 completion date.

Without this upgrade, Colindale Tube station was expected to reach passenger capacity by 2026. As part of the upgrade, the 1960s-built entrance is being replaced with a new, landmark station building, which includes a spacious ticket hall and a lift giving step-free access from street to platform for the first time (with existing platform humps giving level access onto trains). Work started on the major upgrade at the beginning of this year, with funding from the Government and contributions from Barnet council, local developers and TfL.

The ticket gates in the existing ticket hall have been removed meaning customers using Contactless or Oyster payment cards will need to touch in and out using the ticket validators in the existing ticket hall. Ticket machines will be available so customers will be able to top-up their Oyster cards or purchase paper tickets at the station as usual. With no customer information screens in the existing ticket hall or on the platforms when the station re-opens later this week, customers are advised to plan ahead using TfL's real-time travel information tools, TfL Go and TfL Journey Planner. Station staff will also be available if further information or support is required.

Stuart Harvey, TfL's Chief Capital Officer, said:

'I'd like to thank our customers and the local community for their patience while Colindale station was temporarily closed and now again while it operates in a temporary state. Our plan was always to re-open the station as soon as we possibly could so customers could access Tube services at Colindale again. We will now be working at pace to complete its much-needed major upgrade which will transform the journeys of many thousands of our customers for many decades to come. This station upgrade is also key to supporting sustainable growth, helping to unlock the delivery of thousands of new homes and jobs. Work is progressing well and we are on target to complete Colindale station's major upgrade in autumn 2025.'

The redevelopment of Colindale Tube station is central to enabling the building of 11,400 quality new homes for local people. Since 2011, Colindale's population has grown by 70 per cent, making the area around the station the second-fastest growing ward in London after the Stratford Olympic Park in Newham.

Barnet Council Leader, Cllr Barry Rawlings, said:

'I am delighted that we have reached this milestone in delivering a renewed Tube station for Colindale. I want to thank all our residents for their patience and understanding as we worked with TfL to make this vital project a reality. I'd also like to thank everyone who has played their part in delivering this major, complex project to programme.

'Colindale is one of the fastest-growing neighbourhoods in London, with its population increasing by 70 per cent over the last decade. The redevelopment of the Tube station is a crucial step to support this growth sustainably and unlock new opportunities for the area.

'While we recognise the inconvenience caused during the works, this investment will have a lasting impact, ensuring better transport infrastructure accessible to everyone. It will help reduce car journeys, improve air quality, contribute to meeting our Net Zero ambitions and support a healthier, more sustainable future for our community.'

Today, more than a third of Underground stations across the city provide step-free access, with the Mayor of London's ambitious goal set at making 50 per cent of Tube stations step-free by 2030. Delivering step-free access at Colindale station continues TfL's work to make the capital's transport network more accessible but progress will depend on deliverability and TfL's future funding position, with schemes prioritised where third party funding is available.

