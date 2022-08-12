Collé receives EU financing for further electrification of rental machinery

Collé Rental & Sales has signed a €50 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB). The Sittard-based company will use the financing for the further electrification of its rental fleet of specialised machinery for the construction sector and industry. The EIB investment will be guaranteed by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the main pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe.

Collé commits to sustainability with a €50 million loan from the EIB.

The EIB investment is backed by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the main pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe.

The financing will go towards the further expansion and electrification of Collé's fleet of specialised machinery for rental to the construction sector.

European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, recently said:

“This loan from the EIB to Netherlands-based company Collé is a great example of the role that the construction sector can play in supporting the green and digital transition. Backed by the Investment Plan for Europe, the financing will contribute to electrifying Collé's fleet of rental machinery for the construction sector, and make it more digital. This will not only benefit Collé but also the construction companies that can rent and re-use the machinery, thereby supporting the circular use of equipment in the sector.”

Collé CEO, Frits Collé, recently said:

“At Collé we say that “blue is the new green”, referring to our company colours. With this EIB financing we take another few steps forward towards that objective.”

For Collé, the financing is part of its fleet replacement initiative, with a focus on investment in electric (where possible) and more fuel-efficient machinery, in order to actively contribute to sustainability targets. The company is a leader in the electrification of its fleet. It cites lower emissions, noise reduction and less pollution (due to a reduction in the use of oil and lubricants) as the main drivers for the shift.

EIB Vice-President, Kris Peeters, added:

“What Collé does in terms of combining demand for heavy machinery with the increasingly urgent need to become more sustainable as a business deserves a lot of praise. Renting machines instead of buying means more efficient use of valuable resources, feeding into much needed circularity and sustainability for the construction sector and industry. I'm glad that the EIB can support Collé in these plans and look forward to seeing more Dutch companies taking such important steps towards environmental sustainability.”

Collé specialises in aerial lifts, ground-moving equipment and material-handling machinery. It will use the EIB financing to invest in electrification and digitalisation, making its fleet internet of things-capable. Collé is actively involved in proposing solutions and testing new electric equipment together with machinery manufacturers.

Click here for the full press release