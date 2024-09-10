Welsh Government
Collaboration at the heart of new funding scheme for farmers
The development phase of the new Integrated Natural Resources Scheme (INRS) is open for applications until 27 September.
The INRS will enable farmers and others to work together to improve our natural resources and deliver benefits to farm and rural businesses.
A webinar has been arranged by Farming Connect on 11 September to give farmers the chance to learn more about the scheme and ask questions.
Although the scheme is separate from the Sustainable Farming Scheme it will be used to inform the collaborative element of the scheme during this interim period.
This scheme forms part of a preparatory phase of activities which may lead to collaborative projects ready to participate in the Collaboration Layer of the Sustainable Farming Scheme when it is introduced.
The scheme will provide funding for implementing nature-based solutions at the appropriate scale, targeting action and interventions to enhance and sustainably manage our natural resources.
Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, yesterday said:
The scheme has been developed to focus on collaborative action - enabling farmers and land managers to do something they do very well – which is working together to deliver innovative solutions. These projects will improve our natural resources in a way which delivers benefits to farm and rural businesses, rural communities, and wider societal benefits.
We are committed to supporting farmers to produce food in a sustainable way, whilst taking action to respond to the climate emergency and to help reverse the decline in biodiversity.
This could include projects which enhance our carbon-rich soils such as peatlands, creating and managing woodland, implementing natural flood risk management, enhancing access and public engagement, protecting landscape and historic features. Or, deliver actions to enhance priority and semi natural habitats, improving the connectivity, scale, adaptability, or diversity of semi natural habitats and our natural features, ensuring ecosystem resilience. Projects could also strengthen the resilience of Wales’ network of protected sites by working at a landscape scale to improve connectivity and condition.
Further information is available in the Integrated Natural Resources Scheme: rules booklet.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/collaboration-heart-new-funding-scheme-farmers
