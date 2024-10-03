Collaboration in Space – APM speaks to Martina Blake, UK Government Advisor at the European Space Agency (ESA)

As the founder of APM’s International Space Sector Interest Network Martina Blake speaks to APM about the challenges facing the space sector, including the skills gap, changes she would like to see take place, including more women working in the space sector, and the importance of having an internationally focused project delivery forum.

What is your role with the European Space Agency?

As a UK Government Advisor, I am working across the European Space Agency (ESA) to support delivery of ESA’s Space Safety Programme and ESA’s Transformation Initiatives, with particular focus on Project and Programme Management. ESA’s Space Safety Programme, led by Holger Krag, aims to mitigate, and prevent the effects of hazards from space, protect Earth, its inhabitants, and the vital infrastructure we depend on both in orbit and on the ground. As the first secondee from the UK Space Agency (UKSA) to ESA, my role provides a valuable opportunity for the UK and ESA to strengthen collaboration, enhance project and programme management capabilities, and share knowledge and expertise.

During my secondment I also continue in my role as the UK representative for the International Project Management Committee within the International Astronautical Federation, working in partnership with space agencies such as NASA, ESA, JAXA, DLR and ISRO.

Tell us more about your background and how you came to work within the Space Sector?

I have a 25-year career in the UK government, leading and delivering complex and high-risk Government Major Projects and Programmes in areas such as the Space Industry, Government Security, Defence and Transformation, both in the UK and internationally.

At the UK Space Agency, I was Head of the Office for Project and Programme Management advising on the transformation of the Agency into a successful delivery department focusing on space missions and capabilities, leading the cadre of project and programme managers, and implementing a consistent and standardised way of delivering space projects and programmes. I was also the Senior Programme Manager for the Space-Based Positioning Navigation and Timing Programme, exploring ways to deliver vital satellite navigation services to the UK which are critical for the functioning of transport systems, energy networks, mobile communications and national security and defence.

Prior to the UK Space Agency, I worked in the Cabinet Office in London as a Senior Programme Manager and Head of the Programme Management Office, also working internationally in an advisory role for the Foreign Office in Brussels, and as Senior Programme Manager for the Transforming Government Security Programme, delivering critical shared security services and capabilities.

I have always been fascinated by space and growing up in the North-East of England I did not have the opportunities when I was younger to invest in this, nor the role models to aspire to. Then as a female starting out in my career the opportunities were often limited, both in terms of jobs and development. For me that became the challenge, to push the boundaries and see what I could achieve given the opportunity to do so.

Most recently I self-funded my Masters in Major Programme Management at Oxford University, which had been an ambition of mine for some time. For me, there is always something new to learn and understand across both the project delivery profession and the space sector.

What are some of the biggest challenges that the project profession faces within the space sector?

The international space sector has grown rapidly, particularly with the increase in private investment, increased funding from international governments, and new technologies providing opportunities for more complex space projects and programmes. The sector now employs a vast range of skills and delivers capabilities that we use in our everyday lives.

One of the challenges currently facing the project profession within the space sector is the shortage of project and programme management skills. These are skills that are very much in demand. According to a recent Space Sector Skills Survey for the UK (2023), there is a 24% skills gap in the project profession which is expected to grow to 49% over the next two years. Space Sector Skills Survey 2023 Report – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

Alongside this growth, space projects and programmes are becoming increasingly multilateral with many different countries, governments, space agencies and partners from across industry collaborating to deliver the most complex missions. This requires an increased understanding and appreciation of both the commonalities and the differences across the organisations in areas such as ethics, culture, and of course project management standards and practices.

If you take NASA’s Artemis Programme as an example, this is a mission to explore the Moon for scientific discovery, technology advancement, and to learn how to live and work on another world as we prepare for human missions to Mars. Collaboration with commercial and international partners is essential to establish the first long-term presence on the Moon, land the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon.

Gateway (image courtesy of NASA)

Gateway is the spaceship situated in lunar orbit and will remain in orbit for more than a decade, providing a place to live and work, and supporting long-term science and human exploration on and around the Moon.

Whilst NASA is leading the Artemis Programme, the international partnerships will play a key role in achieving a sustainable and robust presence on and around the Moon. There are many space agencies and organisations making significant contributions to Artemis.

Gateway (image courtesy of ESA)

Project delivery professionals are key players in missions such as Artemis, utilising their expertise to align these diverse groups of people and multi-disciplinary teams towards a common goal. Their role is crucial in creating the right conditions for success, bridging the gap to transform ideas into reality. But often, these professional skills are overlooked when it comes to recruiting into the space sector. I see brilliant scientists and engineers who take on the role of the project manager but sometimes lack the knowledge and skills to effectively manage a project through its life cycle.

The international space sector's complexity, with its varied life cycles and project delivery approaches, necessitates a much more strategic investment in these skilled professionals. Their expertise ensures that space projects and programmes are executed efficiently and effectively, and that missions such as Artemis are delivered successfully.

What changes would you like to see take place in the sector?

I am a big advocate for improving the equity, diversity, and inclusion in the sector, and particularly passionate about increasing the number of females working within the space sector and in senior project and programme management roles. This has been a focus of mine throughout my career, and I often speak at conferences and events to promote the space sector, promote the project delivery profession, and shine a spotlight on the importance of increasing equity, diversity, and inclusion in these areas. In 2023 I spoke at the APM’s Women in Project Management conference about the barriers and challenges to women progressing in careers in the profession and wrote a blog on the roles women play in the space sector apm.org.uk/blog/making-space-for-women/.

I would also like to see all the roles that now make up the space sector are recognised and valued. Previously working in space was reserved for scientists, astronauts, engineers, those with technical backgrounds. Now there are many ‘hidden figures,’ many new roles that make up the new space sector, for example artists, marketing, lawyers, accountants. These are invaluable to have a fully functioning and growing space sector, and we need to celebrate and champion more the diverse roles in the space sector.

I would also hope that as we increase the diversity of the space sector, experiences such as discrimination and sexual harassment will decrease. As someone who has experienced both during my career, I am passionate about making workplaces safer, and building greater psychological safety across organisations and teams.

Why do you think it is important to have an internationally focused project delivery forum for the space sector?

Different countries have unique strengths and expertise in various aspects of space technology and space exploration. International collaboration allows countries to pool resources, share knowledge, and innovate more effectively. Having worked closely with NASA’s Chief Programme Management Office, ESA, and various other space agencies and organisations, and being a Fellow of APM I recognised the need to set up a specific forum for project, programme, and portfolio management within the international pace sector.

The International Space Sector Interest Network’s goal is to ‘facilitate a diverse and inclusive international forum that collectively advances space project management worldwide.’ This not only acknowledges the unique challenges of space projects and programmes but also emphasises the importance of promoting and building the specialised project delivery skills that we need in the space sector, forging a multi-lateral alliance among space agencies, governments, industry, and academia, and improving the performance and delivery confidence of our projects and programmes to enable mission success.

