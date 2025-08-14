Collaborative action from the international community is needed as Yemen faces worsening food insecurity: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given recently (12 August 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Yemen.

First, it is now one month since the latest Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, which resulted in the tragic loss of life of at least four crew members.

The UK reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of ongoing Houthi attacks and calls for the immediate release of those taken hostage.

As we highlighted in yesterday’s high-level open debate, maritime security must be safeguarded. I reaffirm the UK’s support for Resolution 2722 and the principle of freedom of navigation.

The Yemen Maritime Security Partnership, or YMSP, is an essential mechanism for international cooperation with the aim of protecting Yemen’s waters, safeguarding maritime trade, combating illicit activities and rebuilding the capabilities of the Yemen Coastguard.

The UK is proud to co-host the inaugural YMSP High-Level Conference on 16 September in Riyadh, alongside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We call upon our international partners to join and support this initiative.

Second, the UK commends the recent interdiction of 750 tonnes of weapons intended for the Houthis, by forces aligned to the Government of Yemen.

This illicit transfer of weapons directly undermines the stability of Yemen and the wider region, and is in clear breach of the arms embargo.

We call upon all Member States to ensure full compliance with Resolution 2216.

Third, as we’ve heard today, Yemen faces worsening food insecurity.

18.1 million people, over half the population, are projected to experience increasing food insecurity in the next six months, some areas face catastrophic levels of food insecurity for the first time in almost two years.

We need quick and collaborative action from the international community in order to reverse this trajectory, and to meet the needs of the most vulnerable.

The UK once again reiterates its call for the immediate and unconditional release of aid workers arbitrarily detained by the Houthis.

These detentions are making humanitarian access more difficult and dangerous at a time when the needs of Yemenis are rapidly increasing.

President, the UK remains committed to supporting the efforts of the Special Envoy and his team in charting a path towards long-term stability and security.

It is what the people of Yemen and the wider region need and deserve.