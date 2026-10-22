Collected: Impact of Acceptance in Lieu and Cultural Gifts Scheme to be celebrated across the UK in first of its kind exhibition

A UK-wide celebration of the art, heritage and cultural objects obtained for public museums, galleries, libraries and archives through the Arts Council England administered Acceptance in Lieu and Cultural Gifts Schemeswas yesterday announced by the National Gallery. Kicking off at London’s National Gallery in May 2027, the Collected exhibition will subsequently tour to Wales (Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales), Scotland (National Galleries of Scotland) and Northern Ireland (Ulster Museum) throughout 2027 and 2028.

Collected is composed of objects allocated to museums, galleries, libraries and archives across the nation through either Acceptance in Lieu or the Cultural Gifts Scheme – from a Picasso ceramic (Leicester Museum and Art Gallery) to Peter Doig’s At the Edge of Town (National Galleries of Scotland, 1968). Demonstrating the unique impact of these Schemes – which allow public collections to acquire significant art, culture and heritage objects for little or no cost - the exhibition is a reminder of the excellence and opportunities for public cultural engagement that both offer.

Collected will showcase around 40 items out of the hundreds of allocations made over the years through these two government schemes. Demonstrating their impact in all corners of the UK and the range of museums, galleries, libraries and archives that have benefitted, Collected will be entirely made up of items kindly loaned by these organisations alongside allocations made to the National Gallery. Reflecting the core aim of both Schemes – bringing culture, heritage and art from private collections into public life – the exhibition will be free for all to access.

What is Acceptance in Lieu?

Acceptance in Lieu is a statutory scheme administered by Arts Council England. It allows those who have a bill of Inheritance Tax or Estate Duty to pay the tax by transferring important cultural, scientific or historic objects to the nation for public access and enjoyment. Material accepted under the Scheme is allocated to public collections across the UK. The Acceptance in Lieu Panel is a sub-Committee of the Arts Council’s National Council and advises relevant Ministers on all cultural items offered under the Scheme, including allocation of objects.

Objects are assessed for their importance in relation to their scientific, historic, or artistic interest. From the largest city gallery to smallest museum, many public museums, galleries, libraries and archives can use an Acceptance in Lieu allocation to bring outstanding culture to the communities they serve.

What is the Cultural Gifts Scheme?

The Cultural Gifts Scheme was launched by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport in March 2013 as an important element of its expanding programme to encourage charitable giving and philanthropy in culture and the arts.

The Scheme is administered by Arts Council England and enables UK taxpayers to donate, during their lifetime, important works of art, archives, or cultural objects for the benefit of the public. In return, a reduction is applied to the donor’s corporation tax, income tax or capital gains tax liability, based on a set percentage of the value of the object they donate.

Comments

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England, yesterday said:

“This exhibition underlines the importance of Acceptance in Lieu and the Cultural Gifts Scheme in enriching all our lives. It shows the range of magnificent pieces of art and culture that will be enjoyed in galleries, museums, libraries and archives across the country for generations to come as a direct result of acquisitions by the two schemes. It’s fitting that our National Gallery is bringing these wonderful examples together for the first time and giving them the prominence that they deserve.’

Michael Clarke CBE, Chair, Acceptance in Lieu Panel, yesterday said: