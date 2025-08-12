Collective action is vital to secure the safety of our seas for future generations: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Maritime Security.

The United Kingdom commends Panama’s leadership in upholding international maritime standards through its work to remove ships from its registry that fall short of international regulations.

We further recognise the strategic importance of the Panama Canal to maritime security and flows in international trade.

As a fellow maritime nation, the United Kingdom emphasises the importance of keeping trade routes open and secure. They are vital to our shared economic prosperity.

We reaffirm our commitment to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea as the legal framework for all activities in the ocean and seas.

But we note with deep concern that the rule of law and the safety of our sea lanes is being eroded.

This includes reckless Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, which the United Kingdom unequivocally condemns.

We call for the immediate cessation of such attacks and full respect for freedom of navigation.

As we’ve heard from the briefers, other illicit activities, including illegal fishing, smuggling and illegal migration, pose further threats to maritime security.

The United Kingdom is implementing programmes to target organised crime groups and disrupt such activities taking place across maritime routes and seaways.

We are also supporting capacity building and the strengthening of governance at seaports.

Tackling these challenges means working with international partners across all regions.

This includes collaboration through the International Maritime Organisation as the pre-eminent global forum for maritime issues.

For our part, the United Kingdom is leading efforts together with the IMO, Member States and industry to develop a Maritime Cyber Code to enhance the resilience of ports, ships and the digital ecosystem.

President, collective action is vital to secure the safety of our seas for future generations.

The United Kingdom stands ready to work with all Member States in support of this shared objective.