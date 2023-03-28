HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
College of Policing's new sharing platform connects police forces with crime reduction agencies to help fight crime
As stated in our 2021- 2025 strategy, HMICFRS is committed to capitalising on our independent insight and learning and sharing this with the sectors we inspect.
As part of this, we are pleased to announce the launch of the practice bank – an innovative online platform developed by the College of Policing with support from HMICFRS. This has been designed as a public-facing shared space and provides information on tactics, knowledge and advice across the criminal justice sector. Sharing our experiences of what works, and even what doesn’t work, will help police forces to learn from each other and better serve the public.
HMICFRS will continue to be a key contributor to the development of the practice bank. We will be identifying examples of promising, new or original practice within policing as we carry out inspections. These examples, already available through our inspection reports, will be added to the practice bank to ensure they are easy to access. This is a big step towards providing a single source of the truth to improve outcomes and help us all work together to tackle crime more effectively.
Original article link: https://www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmicfrs/news/news-feed/college-of-policings-new-sharing-platform/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help in Sunderland17/03/2023 14:10:00
Ofsted yesterday published a report with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help in Sunderland.
Police response to sexual abuse fails to safeguard victims from risk of honour-based abuse19/12/2022 15:20:00
Police officers sometimes do not recognise the potential risk of honour-based abuse for victims of sexual abuse and the service these victims receive is not always good enough, a new report has found.
Police forces overwhelmed and ineffective when it comes to digital forensics, new report finds02/12/2022 11:25:00
Police forces are unable to keep pace with technology when it comes to digital forensics – and there is a backlog of more than 25,000 devices waiting to be examined, a new report has found.
Humberside Police congratulated for outstanding performance29/11/2022 11:10:00
Humberside Police has been congratulated for its outstanding performance, the police inspectorate has said.
Derbyshire Constabulary has improved but more to be done28/11/2022 15:38:00
Derbyshire Constabulary has improved but there is much more to be done, the police inspectorate has said.
Too easy for the wrong people to join and stay in the police, new report on misogyny and corruption finds04/11/2022 11:10:00
Police vetting standards are not high enough and it is too easy for the wrong people to both join and stay in the police, a new report has found.
Greater Manchester Police removed from enhanced monitoring31/10/2022 11:10:00
Greater Manchester Police has made improvements and has therefore been removed from an enhanced level of monitoring by the police inspectorate.
Derbyshire Constabulary shows improvement in child protection but still more to do21/10/2022 15:20:00
Derbyshire Constabulary has improved how it safeguards and protects children, but there is still more to do, according to a new report.