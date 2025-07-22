Colombian porn actor guilty of double murder after body parts found in suitcase on Clifton Suspension Bridge

A double murderer who tried to dispose of dismembered body parts hidden in suitcases at Clifton Suspension Bridge has been convicted of the brutal killings of a couple.

Yostin Mosquera, 35, was yesterday (July 21, 2025) found guilty of murdering Paul Longworth and Albert Alfonso following a trial at Woolwich Crown Court – after the Crown Prosecution Service rejected his plea to manslaughter on the grounds of a loss of self-control.

Mosquera – a pornographic performer and Colombian national who spoke no English – had already admitted to manslaughter in relation to Mr Alfonso but denied murdering Mr Longworth.

At trial, he claimed that it was Mr Alfonso who had killed Mr Longworth. Fearing he was about to be attacked himself, Mosquera said he lost control and killed Mr Alfonso.

Prosecutors rejected his version of events and pushed ahead with a trial to prove that Mosquera had murdered both victims in a planned and premeditated attack.

Miranda Jollie, of the Crown Prosecution Service, yesterday said:

“First and foremost, our thoughts remain with the victims and their families and friends at this time. “Our case – based on methodically piecing together witness statements, CCTV footage, digital and forensic evidence – was that it was simply impossible for Yostin Mosquera’s version of events to be true. “CCTV and employment records proved that Mr Alfonso was at work when Mr Longworth was brutally murdered, and Mosquera’s search history on his laptop showed that he was looking to purchase a chest freezer even before committing his first savage killing. “With a comprehensive timeline mapped out, the weight of evidence stacked up against him and meant that the jury could be sure he was responsible for murdering both victims.”

How the case unfolded:

Late at night on 10 July 2024, Mosquera was seen on Clifton Suspension Bridge acting strangely with two large suitcases. It became obvious that one of the suitcases was leaking blood, and when challenged by a member of the public, he ran away.

Police were called and made the gruesome discovery of body parts contained within the cases. A luggage label led them to Mr Longworth and Mr Alfonso’s flat in Shepherd’s Bush, London, where police also found their decapitated heads and remaining body parts stored in a chest freezer.

A few days later, on 13 July, Mosquera was arrested outside Bristol Temple Meads Station and charged by the Crown Prosecution Service with two counts of murder.

Building the evidence in the case:

It was the considerable amount of CCTV and digital evidence that prosecutors used to prove this case, including footage captured on cameras set up in Mr Alfonso’s bedroom that recorded Mosquera repeatedly stabbing Mr Alfonso to death with a knife he had hidden under a cloth on a nearby table.

The examination of Mosquera’s laptop by digital forensic experts showed that he was searching for a chest freezer on Facebook Marketplace and using YouTube and Google to research where to hit someone on the head to cause a fatal injury while Mr Longworth was still alive and able to chat with a neighbour from his flat window.

It was the prosecution case that Mosquera violently attacked Mr Longworth with a hammer and hid his body in the storage space of a divan bed in the flat at some point during the early afternoon of 8 July, with CCTV suggesting it took place during a half hour period between Mosquera closing and reopening curtains at the property.

Later that evening and before Mr Alfonso returned from work, Mosquera was using Google again to search for how long it would take for a corpse to start decomposing and accessed his boarding pass for a return flight to his native Columbia.

The digital evidence gathered following Mr Alfonso’s killing in the late evening helped to build a picture of Mosquera’s financial motivation to commit murder.

With Mr Alfonso lying dead or dying at his feet, Mosquera immediately accessed his computer and mobile phone and attempted to transfer £4000 from his bank account into his own.

Mosquera also left the flat to withdraw money at cashpoints from Mr Alfonso’s bank accounts.

By the next day, Mosquera had bought and arranged delivery of a chest freezer and had organised for a stranger to take him, and the suitcases, to Bristol on 10 July.

Jaswant Narwal, Chief Crown Prosecutor, yesterday said:

“The extensive evidence, painstakingly analysed by police and our team of homicide prosecutors, made sure that we could prove it was only Yostin Mosquera that was responsible – and further demonstrated that this brutal attack was planned, premeditated and ruthless.”

