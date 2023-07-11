Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Colorado potato beetle larvae confirmed in Kent
Growers, farmers, processors and the public are asked to remain vigilant after the Animal and Plant Health Agency confirmed findings of Colorado potato beetle larvae in Kent.
Beetle larvae identified in a field in Kent was today (Tuesday 11 July) confirmed by Defra and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) as Colorado potato beetle (Leptinotarsa decemlineata).
Confirmation was made following laboratory diagnosis of samples taken by APHA’s Plant Health and Seeds Inspectorate. It is the first time an outbreak of the beetle has been confirmed in the UK since 1977, although they are endemic in large parts of Europe.
APHA is working closely with the affected grower to eradicate the pest from the site, including performing a 1km survey to determine whether there are further cases beyond the immediately infested area.
If not eradicated, Colorado potato beetles are a significant threat to potato crops. The adult beetles and larvae feed on the foliage of potato and other plants in the nightshade family and can completely strip them of their leaves if they are left uncontrolled. However, they are not a threat to human or animal health.
UK Chief Plant Health Officer Nicola Spence said:
Following a report, our experts have identified the presence of Colorado beetle larvae in a potato field in Kent.
We are responding swiftly through our eradication programme, involving ground surveillance to look for beetles and larvae at the outbreak site and surrounding area.
Whilst this pest does not pose a threat to human health, we encourage all growers, farmers, processors and the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings, especially in Kent.
The beetle is not endemic to the UK and is currently regulated as a Great Britain quarantine pest, with import and movement restrictions in place for susceptible host material. APHA is obligated to act upon the current findings and eradicate this pest to support our efforts to maintain this status. Statutory Notices will be issued to ensure the containment and eradication of this pest is undertaken.
Farmers and growers in particular are being encouraged to remain vigilant for signs of the pest. The beetle is bright yellow or orange with black stripes and is usually between 8.5-11.5mm in length and 3mm in width. Its larvae are a reddish brown in colour, round and globular, and up to 15mm in length.
Although distinctive in appearance, there are several beetles that are frequently mistaken for them. The Colorado potato beetle plant pest factsheet provides more information about the beetle’s life cycle and provides information on how to differentiate it from some of our native and introduced species.
The beetles are occasionally imported into the UK from continental Europe as ‘hitchhikers’ on non-host plant material, such as leafy vegetables, salad leaves, fresh herbs and grain and are reported to the UK Plant Health Service who act on the findings. In the past 70 years, there have been two outbreaks of Colorado potato beetles in the UK, one in 1976 and one in 1977. Both outbreaks were eradicated shortly after detection.
Notes to Editors:
- Colorado potato beetle was first recorded in 1811 in the USA. The beetle has since spread across the USA, and moved into Canada, Central America, Europe and Asia.
- It first established in Europe in Bordeaux, France, in 1921, and is now present in most European countries. However, it has yet to establish in the UK.
- Further information can be found in the UK Pest specific Plant health response plan for Colorado beetle.
- Please immediately report any suspected findings of the Colorado potato beetle or its larvae to the Animal and Plant Health Agency. All suspected findings, whether in a commercial, environmental, or domestic setting, must be reported to the APHA under the Plant Health Regulation. For England and Wales, Tel: 0300 1000 313 (please select option 4 when calling) Email: planthealth.info@apha.gov.uk
- Following discovery of the pest, appropriate action will be taken to prevent further spread, including removing and destroying the potato crop within the immediate vicinity in a biosecure manner.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/colorado-potato-beetle-larvae-confirmed-in-kent
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
New regulations to promote fairness and transparency for dairy sector11/07/2023 11:20:00
New regulations mean farmers will be able to challenge prices and more easily raise concerns with supply contracts, helping ensure they receive a fair price
Bees’ Needs Week buzzes back for 202310/07/2023 15:10:00
Bees' Needs Week launches for 2023, encouraging everyone to protect pollinators.
Bigger fines possible for littering and fly-tipping10/07/2023 11:20:00
Maximum on-the-spot fines for litter, graffiti and fly-tipping to increase under PM’s Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan.
Farming Minister takes part in tractor relay on mental health07/07/2023 11:20:00
Mark Spencer drives tractor to Parliament to shine a light on mental health in rural communities
More than £1.2m funding for councils to clean up chewing gum from our streets06/07/2023 11:20:00
Fifty-six councils across the UK to receive funding totalling more than £1.2 million to target chewing gum stains.
First three marine areas receive highest levels of protection06/07/2023 10:05:00
Allonby Bay, North East of Farnes Deep and Dolphin Head receive highest level of protection for marine habitats and species.
First three marine areas receive highest levels of protection05/07/2023 11:05:00
Allonby Bay, North East of Farnes Deep and Dolphin Head receive highest level of protection for marine habitats and species.
£5 million competition set to scale up agricultural innovation04/07/2023 11:20:00
Farming Innovation Investor Partnership Competition will combine private investment with grant funding to scale up innovation in farming sector.