Com group member sentenced for campaign of abuse against 117 victims worldwide

A man from Leeds who forced more than 100 victims into sexual activity and self-harm as part of a Com group, including them carving his online username into their bodies, has been sentenced to two years in prison after a National Crime Agency investigation.

NCA officers started an investigation into Justin Swaddle, 20, from Leeds, in January 2024.

Swaddle was first arrested by West Yorkshire Police in October 2023 for offences including possession, making and distribution of indecent images.

His digital devices were seized and his online presence was investigated. Swaddle was active across social media platforms including Snapchat, Telegram and Discord using usernames including 'Epstein', 'Rugen' and 'Moscow'.

NCA officers took over the investigation and examined the content of his phone and computer, finding hundreds of conversations, all of which involved young females and were of a sexual nature.

Investigators found Swaddle, who was 17 at the time of the offending, was operating in a Com group, a community of people online committing criminality including coercing victims to physically harm or sexually abuse themselves.

Com groups have an international membership and use online channels from messaging apps to gaming platforms to commit their crimes.

Offenders and victims are usually in the same groups, and offenders are usually not motivated by money or sexual gratification but by the status and notoriety that comes with sharing shocking content with other members.

The NCA identified a total of 117 female victims worldwide, aging from 13 to 17, and with eight in the UK that Swaddle had been in communication with.

One victim, 17, said she had met Swaddle in November 2022 through Discord before moving to Snapchat where conversations escalated to be sexual and self-harm was discussed. Swaddle requested nude images of the victim and told her to carve his username into her body.

She said Swaddle had obtained her name, address and school details. The victim stated she did what he wanted because she didn't want to upset him and that his mood changed if she did not comply.

She became aware that he had recorded calls where sexual activity had taken place and shared them with a group, and said that he had threatened to use the details about where she lived and went to school so that she would provide further images and videos.

Telegram messages recovered from Swaddle's device showed he had attempted to incite a child to sexually abuse a younger child and record it for him, threatening to leak indecent images if further content was not received.

Numerous images were found on his device showing victims with self-harm injuries, including Swaddle's aliases being carved into their skin, and indecent images of children in Categories A to C, with A being the most severe.

Officers estimated the children shown in images recovered from his devices ranged from three to 17 and several showed that the acts were directed or encouraged by Swaddle.

Using the NCA's International Liaison Officer network, investigators worked with law enforcement partners in the USA, Canada, Australia, Norway and New Zealand to speak to and safeguard victims.

Swaddle was charged with a number of child sexual abuse offences and blackmail. He pleaded guilty to all offences at Leeds Crown Court on 2 July.

He was yesterday (10 August) sentenced at the same court to two years in prison. He will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years and is required to sign the National Sex Offenders Register.

HHJ Kelson KC described Swaddle as 'a predatory shark preying on children swimming in the dark waters of the internet' remarking it was 'one of the more extreme cases' seen.

Danielle Pownall Operations Manager from the NCA, yesterday said:

"Justin Swaddle targeted young and vulnerable victims all over the world to abuse and scare them into carrying out shocking self-harm and sexual activity, purely to gain popularity with his peers online. "He gained the trust of his victims, before collecting private information about them so he could threaten to share their intimate images or report them to their school or parents to incite further content. "While the number of people involved in Com groups are relatively small, the impact it has on victims is high and long-lasting, as Swaddle's offending shows. "We are extremely grateful for the assistance of West Yorkshire Police, our international partners and specialist prosecutors at the CPS in bringing a dangerous offender to justice. "The NCA is coordinating the response to Com groups in the UK, working with a range of law enforcement, health and safeguarding partners to better understand pathways into offending and identify opportunities for prevention and intervention."

Children and young people are better protected when they have adults around them who they feel they can trust, talk to and won't be blamed by. Regular, open and honest conversations create environments where young people can disclose concerns.

Education professionals can find a range of lesson plans and resources to protect under 18s from online sexual abuse at: www.ceopeducation.co.uk/professionals

Parents and carers can find information, advice and resources to use at home with their children at: www.ceopeducation.co.uk/parents

Under 18s concerned about their own sexual behaviour or thoughts can find help and advice at: www.shorespace.org.uk

The Kids Online Safety Campaign provides guidance for parents on how to talk to their children about online content, support critical thinking and their ability to spot misleading or false content - www.kidsonlinesafety.campaign.gov.uk