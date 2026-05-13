Combined Space Operations Initiative Principals' Board Meets to Advance Combined Operations Efforts

The Combined Space Operations Initiative Principals' Board convened on 17 April 2026, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Combined Space Operations (CSpO) Initiative Principals’ Board convened on 17 April 2026, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Senior representatives from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America met to address the rapidly evolving security dynamics of the space domain.

Principals noted that the space domain has become more complex and less secure. While space systems underpin our economies and societies, space is increasingly contested by actors who continue to develop offensive capabilities that put our shared interests at risk.

Emphasising the urgency created by the changing global security environment, Principals concurred on reviewing their approach to ensure that the Initiative remains fit for purpose. Moving forward, members will further prioritise and align the Initiative’s activities to protect and defend the freedom of access and use of outer space.

The CSpO Initiative will redouble its efforts to deliver capabilities in support of combined operations, with a particular focus on Multi-National Operation Olympic Defender (MNF-OOD). Established in 2013 to synchronise efforts to strengthen resilience and deterrence against malicious acts in space, MNF-OOD recently successfully demonstrated the collective ability of allied nations to detect events in space, including threats to space systems. By aligning these multinational efforts, the CSpO Initiative seeks to enhance collective security and operational readiness to respond to hostile space activities.

Senior officials are scheduled to reconvene in December 2026 in Oslo, Norway, to review progress on CSpO’s strategic objectives and ensure the Initiative remains responsive to the shifting security landscape.