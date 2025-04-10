Office for National Statistics
|Printable version
Combining and comparing census figures across the UK
Population censuses offer the most comprehensive and detailed data available on a wide range of characteristics of the UK population. Traditionally, they have been carried out at the same time in all four countries of the UK and the results have been brought together to produce overall UK statistics.
A single UK census date was also the intention for 2021, but the circumstances of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to Scotland’s census being delayed by a year. This means that Census Day was 21 March 2021 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, but 20 March 2022 in Scotland. This difference in the timing of data collection makes the production of UK results more challenging than usual.
The three agencies that run the censuses – the Office for National Statistics (ONS, covering England and Wales), National Records of Scotland (NRS) and the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) – have been working together to develop a solution. In doing so, we have sought to balance simplicity and viability against the wish to create UK numbers for a consistent time point.
The method we have developed is to create statistics for Scotland for March 2021 and add them to the equivalent census totals from the rest of the UK. Our approach for Scotland is based on interpolation between their 2011 and 2022 censuses, also constraining the results to ensure consistency with their official population and household estimates from 2020 and 2021.
We will use this method to create a set of tables at UK and country level, offering insight into how a range of UK statistics may have looked if the censuses had all been in March 2021. The Scotland values will not, however, replace NRS’s Census 2022 results as the definitive census statistics for Scotland.
We will not be producing statistics below country level because the use of interpolation for smaller areas is additionally challenging, with the quality of the resulting values liable to be lower. We therefore recommend that comparisons between local areas in different parts of the UK should be based on the respective 2021 and 2022 census data. Users should, however, be aware of any factors that may complicate direct comparability between those dates.
We will publish the tables in the coming months, together with more detailed guidance on approaches to creating and comparing data across the UK.
If you have any feedback on this note, please contact pop.info@ons.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.ons.gov.uk/news/news/combiningandcomparingcensusfiguresacrosstheuk
Latest News from
Office for National Statistics
Transforming the Labour Force Survey – the way ahead10/04/2025 16:30:00
The Office for National Statistics has today published its latest update on the transformation of its labour market statistics.
ONS to increase focus on core statistics and surveys03/04/2025 16:05:00
The prioritisation of the highest quality core economic and population statistics and increased work to improve survey response rates will be the focus for the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in 2025/26, as it publishes its new strategic business plan.
Exceptional pre-release access to Office for National Statistics National population projections: 2022-based08/01/2025 13:15:00
The National Statistician granted exceptional pre-release access to National Population Projections: 2022-based, which will be published at 9:30am on 28 January 2025.
Transformed Labour Force Survey - A Lessons Learnt Review04/12/2024 10:15:00
The ONS prides itself on delivering independent and relevant statistics and analysis to inform the UK.
Collaboration between the Office for National Statistics and the NSPCC03/12/2024 15:15:15
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has been conducting a feasibility project on measuring the prevalence of child abuse in the UK.
Exceptional pre-release access to Office for National Statistics hourly pay data from the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings30/10/2024 16:05:00
The National Statistician granted exceptional pre-release access to hourly pay data from the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE), which were published on 29 October 2024.
New partnership between statistical authorities of the UK and the EU09/10/2024 13:05:00
A new arrangement on cooperation between the statistical authorities of the UK and the European Union has been signed today in Poland, when the National Statistician met with the Director General of the EU’s statistical office, Eurostat.
Navigating numbers – ONS lesson plans will bring data to life for UK students20/09/2024 10:25:00
Students in further education are getting the chance to work with real data, on important topics such as gender pay gaps, inflation and health, as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) launches a set of lesson plans designed to boost vital data skills.
Better understanding the strengths and limitations of gender identity statistics16/09/2024 09:25:00
Following user feedback and taking into account new evidence from Scotland's census on trans status or history, we have requested a reclassification of our Census 2021 gender identity estimates from accredited official statistics to official statistics in development.