Come and visit Manchester’s latest exhibition “Our Lives, Our Privacy” to celebrate the ICO’s 40th anniversary

It’s 1984 and nestled away on Charles Street, Manchester, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has been founded - responsible for overseeing a new law to uphold people’s privacy rights when sharing their personal information.

Fast forward 40 years, we are reminding those living in Manchester just how important these rights still are, with an informative exhibition you won’t want to miss.

Titled ‘Our Lives, Our Privacy’ and housed at Manchester Central Library, our 40th anniversary exhibition remembers key moments in history when people’s right to privacy or access to information has been affected – positively or negatively – and explains the role we played protecting your rights, whether or not you realised the regulator was by your side.

Information Commissioner, John Edwards, said: