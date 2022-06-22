Homeless Link
|Printable version
Coming soon: A desperately needed roadmap
Meaningful solutions to homelessness for people facing immigration-based restrictions on public funds have long felt like missing pieces of the puzzle in national plans to end rough sleeping.
Policy choices that allow immigration control to overshadow and undermine good social policy have compounded this, making it even harder for local homelessness systems to deliver the change we need. Now over two years since Everyone In, frontline services – local authorities and charities – are frustrated and sometimes desperate at the limited options available to support non-UK nationals with undetermined or restricted eligibility.
Over the past year, Homeless Link and NACCOM – The No Accommodation Network have been conducting research with local authorities, homelessness and immigration stakeholders and people with lived experience of homelessness and restricted eligibility across England. With the support of partner areas Bedford, Haringey and Manchester, the research captured practice and policy lessons from the pandemic and tried to identify an achievable, long-term approach to better supporting this group. On June 29th, we will launch our findings and recommendations in a report Unlocking the door: A roadmap for supporting non-UK nationals facing homelessness in England.
The report lays a challenge at the feet of local authorities and their partners by offering an ambitious roadmap for building–over time–inclusive and equitable homelessness systems. Doing so means looking beyond statutory duties and operationalising anti-racist, trauma-informed and person-centred principles tailored for this group, built on solid partnership-working.
Of course, local authorities, immigration advice providers and homelessness organisations cannot deliver the change needed alone. Nor should they carry all the financial risk for supporting people waiting on Home Office decisions or resolving vulnerabilities driven by the immigration and asylum systems.
Our research shows that a minimum level of universally accessible accommodation is a game-changer for the successful resolution of immigration cases and homelessness. This is why we are asking for additional investment from Government in accommodation options for non-UK nationals with undetermined or restricted eligibility facing homelessness; expedition of Home Office decisions on their cases; and a full review of all immigration-based restrictions on public funds to mitigate their role in driving homelessness, among other things.
As we approach the 2024 target year to end rough sleeping, we need ambition and a new approach. It is clear that–for non-UK nationals with restricted eligibility–the status quo will not get us there. The passing of the Nationality and Borders Act 2022 and rising numbers of Ukrainian nationals facing homelessness also point to a challenging path ahead.
To achieve our goals, we cannot exclude any group from the umbrella of local homelessness support. We must apply lessons we’ve already learned on what works, treat immigration status as a support need and – in partnership with the immigration advice sector – continue to push for the national legislative reform needed.
We’ll be launching the report at a free online event on Wednesday 29 June, 10.30-11.45 am.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/coming-soon-a-desperately-needed-roadmap/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Introducing specialist roles to Housing First services: new learning report published today20/06/2022 12:25:00
Despite the growth of Housing First in England since 2010, we still have a lot to learn about how to deliver the most effective services.
How you can help someone sleeping rough as temperatures soar17/06/2022 13:25:00
People working in homelessness services, or supporting people who are homeless in other ways, need to be aware of the risks to health that hot weather brings. Temperatures around 25°C and over are associated with excess summer deaths.
Excellence Awards shortlist announced!14/06/2022 12:15:00
Our annual awards celebrate the best of the homelessness sector. The awards are open exclusively to Homeless Link members, highlighting the innovative and impactful work our members do.
Homeless Link on the steering group for major new research into rural homelessness06/06/2022 11:10:00
Homeless Link is sitting on the steering board for a major new research project into rural homelessness.
Homeless Link joins Renters Reform Coalition31/05/2022 11:10:00
Homeless Link yesterday (30th May 2022) joined the Renters Reform Coalition.
Homelessness Workforce Survey 2022 launched31/05/2022 09:20:00
We have just launched a new annual survey on workforce challenges in the homelessness sector.
Replacing the Vagrancy Act?30/05/2022 09:15:00
As you will probably know, following years of campaigning by Crisis and many other Homeless Link members, the Government has agreed to scrap the Vagrancy Act. They committed to repealing the Act in full through the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Act that finally went through Parliament in April.
Better Commissioning of Homelessness Services23/05/2022 10:25:00
It’s that time of year again! Financial settlements with government have mainly been finalised and local government are starting to commission out services.