10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire conferred: February 2023
The King has been pleased to approve that the honour of CBE be conferred upon Bryn Parry.
The King has been pleased to approve that the honour of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire be awarded to Bryn Parry for services to members of the Armed Forces, Veterans and their Families.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/commander-of-the-most-excellent-order-of-the-british-empire-conferred-february-2023
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
Domestic abusers face crackdown in raft of new measures20/02/2023 14:12:00
Tougher management of most dangerous abusers and new protections for victims.
PM meeting with Prime Minister Andrzej Duda of Poland: 16 February 202316/02/2023 16:25:00
The Prime Minister hosted President Andrzej Duda of Poland at Downing Street this afternoon (16 February 2023).
Ministerial Appointments: February 202316/02/2023 16:05:00
His Majesty The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments.
PM meeting with Bill Gates16/02/2023 09:10:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Bill Gates met at Imperial College London to discuss the UK's innovation leadership in low-carbon technology
Prime Minister welcomes boost to British aviation thanks to multi-billion pound Air India, Airbus and Rolls-Royce deal14/02/2023 14:17:00
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch welcome a momentous deal for Airbus and Rolls-Royce to provide new aircraft for Air India.
PM call with the Prime Minister Hipkins of New Zealand14/02/2023 09:20:00
The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Chris Hipkins, yesterday evening.
Appointments to the Churches Conservation Trust09/02/2023 13:05:00
The King has approved the appointments of Ms Tanvir Hasan; Ms Erin Walsh; and Dr Emma Wells as Members of the Churches Conservation Trust.