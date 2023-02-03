Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Commander Strategic Command meets senior personnel in Finland
General Jim Hockenhull has travelled to Finland to meet counterparts from the Finnish Defence Forces.
As part of the visit various discussions were held relating to Strategic Command’s priorities of leading cyber, driving integration and supporting campaigning.
Developing the bilateral relationship between Finland and the UK is a key priority, alongside the work of the Joint Expeditionary Force, and the benefits of closer collaboration as NATO members.
General Hockenhull met with General Timo Kivinen, Commander of the Finnish Defence Forces, to brief on the work of Strategic Command sharing more about current activity within the cyber and electromagnetic domain and the importance of identifying talent and developing our personnel’s skills.
The role of multi-domain integration across Defence was also discussed, focusing on the benefits it offers in improving efficiency and effectiveness of active operations.
Speaking on the visit General Hockenhull said:
It was a pleasure to meet and share ideas with the Finnish defence leaders in their home country.
At Strategic Command we know how important relationships with ally nations are. The strength of these partnerships directly reflects the strength of our response to threats from malicious actors.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/commander-strategic-command-meets-senior-personnel-in-finland
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Trade talks and training troops top of the agenda at annual UK-Australia summit01/02/2023 10:07:00
Foreign and Defence Secretaries to host Australian counterparts for talks in London and Portsmouth
Mine-hunting 'mother ship' arrives in Plymouth30/01/2023 15:15:00
A specialist ship to support Royal Navy operations – a mother ship to launch drones to find and destroy undersea threats – has arrived in Plymouth today.
Climate change conference addresses future needs in defence26/01/2023 15:07:00
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has hosted its first dlimate change event focusing on sustainability and climate security for defence.
Engaging with United States European Command (U.S. EUCOM)25/01/2023 13:05:00
Command Sergeant Major Robert V. Abernethy, Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. EUCOM, met with personnel from UKStratCom to learn more about the organisation.
Joint Statement – The Tallinn Pledge24/01/2023 09:15:00
A joint statement by the defence ministers of Estonia, the United Kingdom, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania; and the representatives of Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Slovakia.
Armed Forces Memorial Roll of Honour Service - a modernised service23/01/2023 15:05:00
Defence Business Services (DBS) has modernised the Armed Forces Memorial Roll of Honour Service.
Serving the Veteran better – MOD’s Veterans UK Lived Experience Events23/01/2023 09:10:00
Working with veterans to improve their experiences.
Missile defence agreement with British industry updated20/01/2023 09:20:00
A Ministry of Defence agreement with British industry has been refreshed to formalise important work taking place regarding missile defence.