Commemorating the victims of the Armed Conflict on the Nistru River: UK statement to the OSCE

On the 34th anniversary of the outbreak of the conflict on the Nistru River, UK Chargé d’Affaires, Deputy Ambassador James Ford, honours the victims and all those affected (12 March 2026).

Thank you, Mr Chair.

On the 34th anniversary of the outbreak of the conflict on the Nistru River, the United Kingdom honours the victims and all those affected. We reiterate our unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova, within its internationally recognised borders.

We commend Moldova’s commitment to a peaceful and long-lasting settlement, and its resilience in advancing democratic reforms despite persistent hybrid pressures. We welcome the recent cooperation between Chisinau and Tiraspol, including on matters of gas supply, which shows how pragmatic dialogue can prevent escalation and deliver tangible benefits. We encourage the sides to maintain this constructive spirit and pursue further practical steps which benefit people on both banks of the Nistru. Respect for human rights, including freedom of expression and freedom of movement, must remain central to these efforts. Lasting peace can only be achieved when people’s rights, security, and dignity are safeguarded.

Moldova has chosen a democratic and European future. We strongly support its right to do so free from external pressure. Russia’s continued attempts to disrupt electoral processes and to destabilise the broader region demonstrate the threat its actions pose to regional security and stability.

The United Kingdom will continue supporting the OSCE Mission to Moldova and its vital work in reducing tensions, facilitating dialogue, and promoting confidence-building measures. We stand with the Moldovan people and will continue working with partners to advance a sustainable, peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Thank you, Mr Chair.