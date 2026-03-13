Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Commemorating the victims of the Armed Conflict on the Nistru River: UK statement to the OSCE
On the 34th anniversary of the outbreak of the conflict on the Nistru River, UK Chargé d’Affaires, Deputy Ambassador James Ford, honours the victims and all those affected (12 March 2026).
Thank you, Mr Chair.
On the 34th anniversary of the outbreak of the conflict on the Nistru River, the United Kingdom honours the victims and all those affected. We reiterate our unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova, within its internationally recognised borders.
We commend Moldova’s commitment to a peaceful and long-lasting settlement, and its resilience in advancing democratic reforms despite persistent hybrid pressures. We welcome the recent cooperation between Chisinau and Tiraspol, including on matters of gas supply, which shows how pragmatic dialogue can prevent escalation and deliver tangible benefits. We encourage the sides to maintain this constructive spirit and pursue further practical steps which benefit people on both banks of the Nistru. Respect for human rights, including freedom of expression and freedom of movement, must remain central to these efforts. Lasting peace can only be achieved when people’s rights, security, and dignity are safeguarded.
Moldova has chosen a democratic and European future. We strongly support its right to do so free from external pressure. Russia’s continued attempts to disrupt electoral processes and to destabilise the broader region demonstrate the threat its actions pose to regional security and stability.
The United Kingdom will continue supporting the OSCE Mission to Moldova and its vital work in reducing tensions, facilitating dialogue, and promoting confidence-building measures. We stand with the Moldovan people and will continue working with partners to advance a sustainable, peaceful resolution to the conflict.
Thank you, Mr Chair.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/commemorating-the-victims-of-the-armed-conflict-on-the-nistru-river-uk-statement-to-the-osce
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UN Human Rights Council 61: UK Statement for the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine13/03/2026 12:25:00
UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue with the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine. Delivered yesterday by the UK's Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders.
The UK is putting women and girls at the heart of everything that we do, from development to diplomacy: UK National statement at the UN Commission on the Status of Women General Discussion12/03/2026 16:10:00
Statement given yesterday by The Rt Hon Baroness Smith of Malvern, Minister of State (Minister for Skills) and Minister of State (Minister for Women and Equalities) at the UN Commission on the Status of Women.
Foreign Secretary touches down in the Gulf to demonstrate support for regional allies facing Iranian aggression12/03/2026 14:30:00
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper travels to Saudi Arabia to show UK support for regional allies as they defend themselves from reckless Iranian aggression
The adoption of this resolution sends a clear message from the Council condemning Iran’s reckless attacks against the Gulf States and Jordan: UK Explanation of Vote at the UN Security Council12/03/2026 14:10:00
Explanation of Vote by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East (11 March 2026).
The draft Russian resolution does nothing to address the concerns of those in the region who have faced unprovoked and unjustifiable attacks: UK Explanation of Vote at the UN Security Council12/03/2026 13:33:00
Explanation of Vote by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.
Nothing can justify Russia’s ongoing breaches of international law and OSCE principles in Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE12/03/2026 12:10:00
Politico-Military Counsellor, Ankur Narayan, condemns Russia’s continued violations of international law and OSCE principles in Ukraine.
Major community iftar held by ministers at Lancaster House11/03/2026 10:25:00
More than 180 people from across the UK heard speeches, viewed exhibitions and ate together at a Ramadan event.
We are appalled by the continued restrictions imposed on the women and girls of Afghanistan: UK statement at the UN Security Council10/03/2026 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by The Rt Hon Baroness Smith of Malvern, Minister of State (Minister for Skills) and Minister of State (Minister for Women and Equalities) at the UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.
UK reaffirms commitment to peace, protection and development in the DRC09/03/2026 11:15:00
UK Minister for Africa Jenny Chapman visited the DRC, pledging £13m for peace, aid, and support for survivors of sexual violence, while boosting clean energy, business finance, and sustainable growth.