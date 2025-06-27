Comment on Court of Appeal decision to refuse judicial review sought by Liberty

Comment given yesterday on Court of Appeal decision to refuse judicial review sought by Liberty.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, yesterday said:

"We welcome the court's decision in upholding the length of our consultation period as lawful.

"The EHRC has a clear statutory duty to provide guidance following the Supreme Court's decision, and we're pleased we can proceed without further delay.

"Our six-week timeframe balances stakeholder input with the urgent need for clarity. The thousands of responses already received demonstrate this approach is working effectively.

"With this challenge resolved, we can continue to focus on providing clear guidance that protects everyone's rights under the Equality Act. This will benefit all those with protected characteristics, including trans people. The consultation on changes to our Code of Practice remains open until 30 June."