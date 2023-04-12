Comment on industrial action

Commenting on the junior doctors industrial action, NHS England national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis, said: “Staff are working incredibly hard during this unprecedented period of industrial action, and we expect the situation to become more challenging each day this strike progresses. As the week goes on, we expect to see staff cover stretched as those who worked tirelessly over the Easter holiday take leave, which will pose a huge challenge to an already depleted workforce.

“It’s vital the public know how best to access NHS care, going to 111 online and making use of the expertise of pharmacies, GPs and community services for less urgent needs, while continuing to use 999 and A&E only in life-threatening emergencies. If you haven’t been told your planned appointment is being postponed, please do turn up as normal, as the NHS continues to work through the biggest catch-up programme in its history.”