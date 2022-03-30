NHS England
Comment On Study Linking Type 2 Diabetes To Earlier Health Problems
Comment from Professor Jonathan Valabhji on a new study from the University of Cambridge, that finds people with type 2 diabetes have a higher risk of earlier health problems including cancer:
NHS clinical director for diabetes and obesity,Professor Jonathan Valabhji, said:
“This study is a stark reminder of the wider implications of Type 2 diabetes and obesity for individuals, and for the NHS.
“The health service is playing its part, with around half a million people already offered support through the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme, and new data out this week has shown the programme can reduce your chances of developing Type 2 diabetes by more than a third.
“You can easily check your risk through the Diabetes UK ‘Know Your Risk’ tool and come forward for support, so the NHS can help you to prevent the condition developing in the first place.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2022/03/comment-on-study-linking-type-2-diabetes-to-earlier-health-problems/
