Welsh Government
|Printable version
Commercial Delivery and Capability team excel with a CIPS Excellence Awards shortlisting!
The Supply Teachers Framework led by our People and Corporate Services Category leads, Stuart Smith and Neil Thomas, has been shortlisted for the Best Initiative to Deliver Social Value through Procurement.
The awards take place on Wednesday 20 September 2023 in Park Lane, London and showcase and celebrate the best work and teams in the procurement profession across the UK. The prestigious awards are a benchmark for procurement excellence and winning is one of the most prestigious recognitions anyone in the profession can receive.
The Supply Teachers Framework improved standards for supply teachers by ensuring they receive a minimum daily rate of £148 and that they have access to essential training through their employment agencies. Approximately 2,000 supply teachers and other school temporary workers now have access to free training every quarter through their agency.
This framework also improved transparency for schools requiring teaching cover as it is clear how much both the supply teacher and the agency receive. Crucially, it also included essential safeguarding and vetting checks meaning all supply teachers entering Welsh schools are safe to do so.
John Coyne, Director Commercial and Procurement, yesterday said:
I am absolutely thrilled that the Commercial Delivery and Capability team has been shortlisted for this significant award. The CIPS excellence awards are the pinnacle of the procurement calendar. It is an amazing achievement to be shortlisted alongside the best public and private sector procurement teams from across the UK. It shows what a fantastic team we have and recognises the difference innovative procurement can make to the people of Wales. I couldn’t be prouder!
Paul Griffiths, Head of Commercial Delivery and Capability, added:
I’m delighted we have been shortlisted for the Supply Teachers framework, part of a wider Wales Collaborative procurement programme we deliver with our partners in local government. It’s a framework that has made such a difference to teachers, schools and pupils and really contributes to the Welsh Government goals of fair work and making Wales a more equal, prosperous, and socially inclusive nation The framework has created over 300 new jobs. It’s made such a difference to the people of Wales so to be shortlisted for such an award is a testament to the power of Welsh public sector collaboration.
Full details about the awards are available on the CIPS website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/commercial-delivery-and-capability-team-excel-with-a-cips-excellence-awards-shortlisting
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Local Businesses and schools working together to create employment opportunities for young people04/07/2023 16:05:00
New research looking at how businesses can work with schools and colleges to benefit the future prospects of young people, has been welcomed by the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles.
School Essentials Grant opens to support families for next school year04/07/2023 14:05:00
The School Essentials Grant for the next school year is now open, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles has announced.
Food and Drink Festivals and Events Fund announced04/07/2023 11:05:00
A £300,000 fund to provide support for food and drink festivals and events across Wales recently (Saturday, 1 July) opened for applications.
Minister thanks NHS Wales staff ahead of NHS 75 celebrations03/07/2023 14:05:00
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, has praised the work and dedication of NHS Wales staff as they prepare to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
Criticism of “destructive” approach to devolution03/07/2023 11:05:00
Mick Antoniw, the Welsh Government’s Counsel General and Minister for the Constitution, has criticised the UK Government’s unilateral and destructive approach to devolution.
Economy Minister calls on employers to 'listen and act’ to tackle LGBTQ+ discrimination in Welsh workplaces03/07/2023 09:10:00
“No one should be held back at work for being themselves”, those were the words of Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething who was speaking at the culmination of Pride Month, outlining the actions the Welsh Government is taking to promote inclusive workplaces.
Land Transaction Tax update: summer 202330/06/2023 14:05:00
Update on our Land Transaction Tax (LTT) services and guidance for tax professionals.
Youth Work Week: Over £1 million to help organisations support young people29/06/2023 14:05:00
Education and Welsh Language Minister Jeremy Miles has announced extra financial support for youth work organisations.
Vets vital in ensuring high animal health and welfare standards in Wales29/06/2023 11:05:00
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has said she wants Wales to be viewed as the best place to practice veterinary medicine.