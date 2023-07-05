Commercial Delivery and Capability team excel with a CIPS Excellence Awards shortlisting!

The Supply Teachers Framework led by our People and Corporate Services Category leads, Stuart Smith and Neil Thomas, has been shortlisted for the Best Initiative to Deliver Social Value through Procurement.

The awards take place on Wednesday 20 September 2023 in Park Lane, London and showcase and celebrate the best work and teams in the procurement profession across the UK. The prestigious awards are a benchmark for procurement excellence and winning is one of the most prestigious recognitions anyone in the profession can receive.

The Supply Teachers Framework improved standards for supply teachers by ensuring they receive a minimum daily rate of £148 and that they have access to essential training through their employment agencies. Approximately 2,000 supply teachers and other school temporary workers now have access to free training every quarter through their agency.

This framework also improved transparency for schools requiring teaching cover as it is clear how much both the supply teacher and the agency receive. Crucially, it also included essential safeguarding and vetting checks meaning all supply teachers entering Welsh schools are safe to do so.

John Coyne, Director Commercial and Procurement, yesterday said:

I am absolutely thrilled that the Commercial Delivery and Capability team has been shortlisted for this significant award. The CIPS excellence awards are the pinnacle of the procurement calendar. It is an amazing achievement to be shortlisted alongside the best public and private sector procurement teams from across the UK. It shows what a fantastic team we have and recognises the difference innovative procurement can make to the people of Wales. I couldn’t be prouder!

Paul Griffiths, Head of Commercial Delivery and Capability, added:

I’m delighted we have been shortlisted for the Supply Teachers framework, part of a wider Wales Collaborative procurement programme we deliver with our partners in local government. It’s a framework that has made such a difference to teachers, schools and pupils and really contributes to the Welsh Government goals of fair work and making Wales a more equal, prosperous, and socially inclusive nation The framework has created over 300 new jobs. It’s made such a difference to the people of Wales so to be shortlisted for such an award is a testament to the power of Welsh public sector collaboration.

Full details about the awards are available on the CIPS website.