EU News
|Printable version
Commission announces 100 cities participating in EU Mission for climate-neutral and smart cities by 2030
The Commission yesterday announced the 100 EU cities that will participate in the EU Mission for 100 climate-neutral and smart cities by 2030, the so-called Cities Mission. The 100 cities come from all 27 Member States, with 12 additional cities coming from countries associated or with the potential of being associated to Horizon Europe, the EU's research and innovation programme (2021-2027).
Our urban areas are home to 75% of EU citizens. Globally, urban areas consume over 65% of the world's energy, accounting for more than 70% of CO2 emissions. It is therefore important that cities act as experimentation and innovation ecosystems to help all others in their transition to become climate-neutral by 2050.
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the Commission, yesterday said:
“The green transition is making its way all over Europe right now. But there's always a need for trailblazers, who set themselves even higher goals. These cities are showing us the way to a healthier future. We will support them on this! Let's begin the work today.”
The Cities Mission will receive €360 million of Horizon Europe funding covering the period 2022-23, to start the innovation paths towards climate neutrality by 2030. The research and innovation actions will address clean mobility, energy efficiency and green urban planning, and offer the possibility to build joint initiatives and ramp up collaborations in synergies with other EU programmes.
Benefits for cities include tailor-made advice and assistance from a dedicated Mission Platform run by NetZeroCities, additional funding and financing opportunities and the possibility to join large innovation actions and pilot projects. The Mission also provides networking opportunities, exchange of best practices between cities and support to engage citizens in the mission.
Next Steps
The Commission will invite the 100 selected cities to develop Climate City Contracts, which will include an overall plan for climate neutrality across all sectors such as energy, buildings, waste management and transport, together with related investment plans. This process will involve citizens, research organisations and the private sector. The clear and visible commitments made by the cities in the Climate City Contracts will enable them to engage with the EU, national and regional authorities – and most importantly with their own citizens to deliver on this ambitious objective.
Moreover, in light of the overwhelming interest from 377 cities to join the mission, the Commission is also putting in place support for cities that were not selected, including support through the Mission Platform and funding opportunities under the Cities Mission Work Programme of Horizon Europe.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Energy: Bulgaria to set up first regional platform as part of the EU's Energy Purchase Platform29/04/2022 16:33:00
Following the recent announcement by Gazprom on the disruption of gas deliveries to Bulgaria, Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev had a series of meetings in the Commission.
European Diversity Month: Commission announces the winners of the first Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Awards29/04/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission yesterday announced the winners of the first European Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Awards, aimed at highlighting towns, cities and regions across the EU leading by example in inclusive policies.
EU and international partners put forward a Declaration for the Future of the Internet29/04/2022 13:25:00
The European Union, the United States, and several international partners yesterday proposed a Declaration for the Future of the Internet, setting out the vision and principles of a trusted Internet.
State aid: Commission approves €169 million Spanish scheme to support milk producers in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine29/04/2022 11:33:00
The European Commission has approved a €169 million Spanish scheme to support the milk producers sector in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Visa Digitalisation: Visa travel to the EU becomes easier29/04/2022 10:38:00
The Commission is proposing the digitalisation of the Schengen visa process, replacing the visa sticker, and introducing the possibility to submit visa applications online through the European online visa platform.
State aid: Commission approves €700 million French scheme to support research, development and innovation projects across all sectors29/04/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €700 million French scheme to support research, development and innovation projects by companies of all sizes and active across all sectors.
Commission tackles abusive lawsuits against journalists and human rights defenders ‘SLAPPs'28/04/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission is taking action to improve protection of journalists and human rights defenders from abusive court proceedings.
Statement by Commission President von der Leyen following the announcement by Gazprom on the disruption of gas deliveries to certain EU Member States28/04/2022 15:25:00
Statement given yesterday by Commission President von der Leyen following the announcement by Gazprom on the disruption of gas deliveries to certain EU Member States.
State aid: Commission approves €18 million Irish scheme to support the road haulage sector in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine28/04/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission has approved an €18 million Irish scheme to support the road haulage sector in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Press statement by President von der Leyen following the announcement by Gazprom on the disruption of gas deliveries to certain EU Member States28/04/2022 14:08:00
Press statement given yesterday by President von der Leyen following the announcement by Gazprom on the disruption of gas deliveries to certain EU Member States.