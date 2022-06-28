Charity Commission
|Printable version
Commission announces inquiry into orphanage charity
The charity primarily aims to relieve the suffering and advance the education of children at the Amod Orphanage in India by providing equipment, food and resources.
The charity has failed to submit its annual returns to the Charity Commission for the financial years ending in March 2020 and 2021. Its accounting information for the financial years ending in 2018 and 2019 were filed 988 and 623 days late respectively. The trustees’ failure to submit these accounts on time meant the charity was included in the Commission’s ‘double defaulter class inquiry’, during which they were clearly informed of the legal requirements to submit the charity’s accounting information.
In February 2021, the Commission issued the trustees with advice and guidance on completing the charity’s accounts, and informed them that it intended to monitor their actions regarding the filing of the outstanding financial information. Despite this, the trustees defaulted on their legal duty to submit annual returns for the financial years ending in March 2020 and 2021.
On 8 June 2022, the Charity Commission therefore opened a statutory inquiry, which will examine the extent to which the trustees have:
- complied with their statutory reporting duties including the submission of the charity’s annual reports and accounts to the Commission
- complied with an order of the Commission under section 84
- acted in accordance with their legal duties and been responsible for misconduct and/or mismanagement in the administration and management of the charity
The regulator may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.
It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing what issues the inquiry looked at, what actions were undertaken as part of the inquiry and what the outcomes were.
Notes to editors
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/commission-announces-inquiry-into-orphanage-charity
Latest News from
Charity Commission
Charity Commission announces inquiry into Muffin Pug Rescue27/06/2022 09:20:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Muffin Pug Rescue, over concerns about potential misconduct and/or mismanagement at the charity.
Supporting charities through uncertain times: the Commission's priorities for Wales21/06/2022 14:05:00
Helen Stephenson addresses WCVA's gofod3 event
Commission issues Official Warning to Macbeth Memorial Trust17/06/2022 10:10:00
The Charity Commission has issued an Official Warning to the trustees of the Macbeth Memorial Trust for their failures to submit the charity’s annual returns.
Charity Commission announces statutory inquiry into international charity Quba Trust17/06/2022 09:20:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Quba Trust due to ongoing concerns about the charity’s financial management.
Regulator secures improvements at Christian ministry charity15/06/2022 09:05:00
The Charity Commission directed The Everlasting Arms Ministries to improve its governance and financial controls after property sale
Charities encouraged to have their say on changes to the Annual Return09/06/2022 15:10:00
Charity Commission launches consultation on the information it will require from charities from 2023
Commission orders the winding-up of charity funding TV programmes which encouraged hate speech and violence23/05/2022 13:38:00
The Charity Commission concludes its inquiry into Islamic Research Foundation International.
Charity Commission disqualifies two former trustees of Darul-Uloom School, London23/05/2022 09:25:00
The Charity Commission has disqualified two former trustees of Darul-Uloom School and issued official warnings to two others.