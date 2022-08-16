Commission appoints interim manager to The Potanin Foundation

The Charity Commission has appointed an interim manager to the Potanin Foundation (1112813) to the exclusion of its trustees.

The Potanin Foundation was registered in 2006 and is a grant-making charity which has supported its sister charity in Russia, the Vladimir Potanin Foundation, as well as other charities. It has broad charitable objects.

The Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the Potanin Foundation on 29 June 2022, after the charity’s founder and member, Vladimir Potanin, was sanctioned under the UK’s Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

As part of the inquiry Guy Hollander of Mazars LLP was appointed as interim manager of the charity on 12 July 2022. He has taken over the management and administration of the charity and will fulfil a number of tasks, including managing the charity’s assets and assessing the future viability of the charity.

The Commission’s inquiry remains ongoing. It is the Commission’s policy to publish a report upon concluding an inquiry.

