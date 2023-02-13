Commission appoints Interim Managers to Devon and Cornwall Autistic Community Trust

The Charity Commission has appointed Interim Managers to Devon and Cornwall Autistic Community Trust, also known as ‘Spectrum’, to the exclusion of its trustees.

The charity has been the subject of a statutory inquiry by the regulator since June 2022. The Commission opened the inquiry due to concerns that the trustees may have failed to fulfil their legal duties and responsibilities under charity law, following several highly critical inspections of the charity’s facilities by the Care Quality Commission.

As part of its inquiry, the Commission appointed Guy Hollander and Mark Boughey of Mazars LLP as joint interim managers of the charity on 9 February 2023. The appointment has been made over continued concerns regarding the leadership, management, and governance of the charity. The Interim Managers are appointed to the exclusion of the trustees, meaning that they will be responsible for all aspects of the charity’s governance in place of the trustees.

The charity’s adult social care provision has now been transferred to another provider, so will not fall under the remit of the Interim Managers. The charity still operates a school and children’s residential facilities. The Commission’s inquiry remains ongoing. It is the Commission’s policy to publish a report upon concluding an inquiry to detail its findings, conclusions, and any regulatory action taken.

