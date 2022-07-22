Cabinet Office
Commission established to shape UK commemoration for COVID-19
The Government has set out the membership and terms of reference for the UK Commission on Covid Commemoration.
An important step has been taken in deciding how the United Kingdom will remember those who lost their lives during the Coronavirus pandemic and recognise those involved in the unprecedented response.
Following an announcement by the Prime Minister, the Government yesterday set out the membership and terms of reference for the UK Commission on Covid Commemoration, which will work with the Devolved Administrations and engage with the public, particularly those who have lost loved ones.
Former Culture Secretary, The Rt Hon Baroness (Nicky) Morgan of Cotes, will head up the Commission, which will seek the views of communities and organisations across the United Kingdom.
Joining Nicky Morgan on the Commission are:
- Sir Nicholas Coleridge CBE
- Dr Nadine Cossette
- Rt Hon Caroline Flint
- Denise Hayward
- Felicia Kwaku OBE
- General Sir Gordon Messenger KCB, DSO & Bar, OBE, DL
- Gillian Norton OBE DL
- Ndidi Okezie OBE
- Professor Keshav Singhal MBE FLSW
- Sir Mark Walport FRCP FRCPath FRS FMedSci HonFRSE
Cabinet Office Minister Lord True yesterday said:
COVID-19 has had a profound impact on every aspect of our lives and every corner of the UK.
It’s essential that everyone in the UK has the opportunity to mourn their loved ones. It is also right that we mark the extraordinary sacrifices that were made by so many.
From the courage of frontline workers who kept us going, to the genius of those who created the life-saving vaccines, the commission will build a consensus around the measures which will be put in place to tell the story of this period in our history and remembering into the future those we lost.
The UK Commission on Covid Commemoration – which is distinct from the independent Covid-19 Public Inquiry – will provide specific opportunities for interested parties and members of the public to draw attention to existing memorialisation initiatives and offer suggestions on further commemoration plans. It will report to the Prime Minister by the end of March 2023.
Nicky Morgan yesterday said:
I am honoured to have been appointed as Chair of the Commission on Covid Commemoration and am committed to securing a broad consensus on how we should commemorate the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Commission will lead a UK-wide conversation, hearing from those that lost loved ones and those that contributed so much to the UK wide response - volunteering at vaccination centres, looking out for neighbours and working on the frontlines of the NHS, social care and other essential services including food supply and transport.
The pandemic touched every aspect of our lives and reached every corner of the country. The Commission will hear from people across the UK to shape how we can reflect and remember this extraordinary moment in our collective history.
For more details, please refer to the Terms of Reference
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/commission-established-to-shape-uk-commemoration-for-covid-19
